🍽️ Multiple San Bernardino Food & Hospitality Jobs Up to $32.50/hr

San Bernardino’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options from campus dining to hotels and big-name restaurant chains. Here are a few roles hiring now if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: San Bernardino, CA (CSU San Bernardino campus)

(CSU San Bernardino campus) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Bake breads, cakes, cookies, and more for the university community. This role needs 3+ years of baking experience, open availability, and offers campus perks plus a full benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.50 – $29.50 per hour

Help run a single Panda Express location, from leading the team to keeping guests happy and hitting store goals. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, bonuses, and full benefits for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: San Bernardino, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.50 – $32.50 per hour

Take full ownership of a Panda Express store and lead the team, operations, and results. Includes 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, bonus potential, and a strong path toward General Manager.

Employer: Best Western PLUS Arrowhead Hotel Colton, CA

Location: San Bernardino, CA (in-person)

Type: Other (front desk / night audit, flexible shifts)

Other (front desk / night audit, flexible shifts) Pay: From $16.90 per hour

Front desk role handling check-ins, reservations, and night audit work while keeping guests happy and secure. Requires 1 year of hotel experience, open availability, and offers PTO, employee discounts, and free parking.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—these roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.