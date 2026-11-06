📢 San Augustine High School thanks community for grand opening

📢 San Augustine High School thanks the community

San Augustine High School is sending a big thank you to everyone who helped celebrate the Grand Opening of the school’s new facilities.

They specifically thank community members, parents and guardians, students, the School Board, and SAISD staff for coming out and making the day a success. The school says it is very proud of the new facilities that the community and administration made possible and promises to do its best to make everyone proud of their investment in local students.

They also give a special shout-out to the Grand Opening Committee and those who stepped in as honorary members for their hard work in planning the event.