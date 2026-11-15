San Antonio’s roads are busy, and so is the hiring scene. If you like staying on the move and getting paid to drive or wrench, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.

Cox Automotive Inc. Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.38 – $44.09 per hour

Work independently in the field doing DOT inspections, maintenance, and repairs on trailers and fleet vehicles, with a company service truck you take home. Strong benefits, weekly pay, and day-shift hours (Mon–Fri, about 7/8am–4pm) make this a solid fit for experienced techs with a CDL-A (or willing to get one).

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Drive company vehicles (no CDL needed) to deliver auto parts to commercial customers, help in-store, and give basic automotive advice. Good for someone 18+ with a valid driver’s license, some auto parts knowledge, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Listed as Internship (CDL A professional role)

Listed as (CDL A professional role) Pay: Component pay – $0.70/mile , $30/stop , $33/hr delay , $24/hr training ; ~ 45 hrs/week

Component pay – , , , ; ~ Local day-shift route, home daily, Monday–Friday, hauling with a tractor and dry van. Best for drivers with 2+ years Class A experience who are okay with touch freight and the occasional overnight layover.

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,200 – $1,600 per week (guaranteed)

Haul automotive freight for Toyota within about a 300-mile radius, driving late-model day cabs with 53' dry vans. You’re home every day, get paid holidays, weekly pay, and benefits; need a Class A CDL and at least 9 months recent tractor-trailer experience.

Employer: Red McCombs

Location: San Antonio, TX 78229

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 per hour

Keep the dealership lot and body shop running smoothly by moving vehicles, greeting customers, helping with deliveries/pickups, and basic tasks like fueling and tire checks. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid training; bilingual (English/Spanish) is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local driving and shop jobs tend to open more doors once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.