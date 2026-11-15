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San Antonio
💰 San Antonio Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
San Antonio’s finance scene is busy right now – banks, firms, and even the Air Force are hiring. If you’re in accounting, audit, tax, or investments, there are several solid career moves on the table.
Assurance Senior – CPA
- Employer: ATKG
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is for an experienced audit pro who wants to run assurance engagements and be a key contact for clients. ATKG highlights hybrid work, 401(k) match, strong PTO, and a culture focused on tech, growth, and community work.
Staff Auditor – IT/IS (Integrated Application Auditor)
- Employer: USAA
- Location: San Antonio, TX (in-office 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $69,920 – $133,620
If you like tech and controls, this role blends IT audit with financial services. You’ll test IT applications and controls, support risk-based audits, and work under IIA standards, with strong benefits, 401(k), pension, and bonus potential.
Manager / Senior Manager – Tax, Integrated Partnership Solutions
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city in the linked page
Lead complex partnership tax work for big-name and mid-market clients. You’ll manage a client portfolio, guide teams, and stay deep in current tax tech and tools—ideal for someone with 5+ years partnership tax and a CPA/EA/JD/LL.M.
Investments Operations Supervisor
- Employer: Frost
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you enjoy leading people and keeping investment processes tight. You’ll supervise an operations team, oversee transaction accuracy, and improve procedures, with 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and wellness programs.
Supervisory Financial Management Specialist (Branch Chief)
- Employer: Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS)
- Location: JBSA Lackland/Kelly, San Antonio, TX
- Type: Permanent, Full-time (Federal)
- Salary: $107,446 – $164,301 (2026 range, before locality)
Senior-level federal finance role leading an enterprise operations branch. You’ll direct financial analysis, apply federal financial laws, and manage multiple projects, with possible PCS and incentives and up to 25% travel.
Tax Manager
- Employer: Whitley Penn
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Salary: Not listed
Run multiple tax engagements, lead teams, and own client relationships in a growing public accounting firm. Requires 5+ years public accounting and an active CPA, with perks like firm-paid medical options, 25 days PTO, 17 holidays, 401(k) with profit sharing, and parental leave.
Wealth Team Client Service Associate
- Employer: Citi
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,620 – $87,380
Support wealth advisors with onboarding, account opening, and asset transfers across investment and banking products. Great fit if you have 2–5 years client-facing experience plus SIE and Series 7/63 or 7/66, and want big-bank benefits and growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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