San Antonio’s finance scene is busy right now – banks, firms, and even the Air Force are hiring. If you’re in accounting, audit, tax, or investments, there are several solid career moves on the table.

Employer: ATKG

ATKG Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is for an experienced audit pro who wants to run assurance engagements and be a key contact for clients. ATKG highlights hybrid work, 401(k) match, strong PTO, and a culture focused on tech, growth, and community work.

Employer: USAA

Location: San Antonio, TX (in-office 4 days/week )

(in-office ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,920 – $133,620

If you like tech and controls, this role blends IT audit with financial services. You’ll test IT applications and controls, support risk-based audits, and work under IIA standards, with strong benefits, 401(k), pension, and bonus potential.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city in the linked page

Lead complex partnership tax work for big-name and mid-market clients. You’ll manage a client portfolio, guide teams, and stay deep in current tax tech and tools—ideal for someone with 5+ years partnership tax and a CPA/EA/JD/LL.M.

Employer: Frost

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you enjoy leading people and keeping investment processes tight. You’ll supervise an operations team, oversee transaction accuracy, and improve procedures, with 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and wellness programs.

Employer: Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS)

Location: JBSA Lackland/Kelly, San Antonio, TX

Type: Permanent, Full-time (Federal)

Salary: $107,446 – $164,301 (2026 range, before locality)

Senior-level federal finance role leading an enterprise operations branch. You’ll direct financial analysis, apply federal financial laws, and manage multiple projects, with possible PCS and incentives and up to 25% travel.

Employer: Whitley Penn

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Run multiple tax engagements, lead teams, and own client relationships in a growing public accounting firm. Requires 5+ years public accounting and an active CPA, with perks like firm-paid medical options, 25 days PTO, 17 holidays, 401(k) with profit sharing, and parental leave.

Employer: Citi

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,620 – $87,380

Support wealth advisors with onboarding, account opening, and asset transfers across investment and banking products. Great fit if you have 2–5 years client-facing experience plus SIE and Series 7/63 or 7/66, and want big-bank benefits and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.