San Antonio is busy hiring for leadership roles, especially in finance, hospitality, and mission-driven work. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to level up.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: San Antonio, TX (Part-time)

(Part-time) Type: Part-time, Technical Project Manager / Scrum Master

Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow Shield Federal Operations platform—owning sprints, contractor performance, and quality of releases. Great fit if you have 5+ years in technical project management, know Agile/Scrum, and are comfortable coordinating developers and architects.

Employer: USAA

Location: San Antonio, TX (office 4 days/week; other USAA hubs also possible)

(office 4 days/week; other USAA hubs also possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,310 – $243,340

Lead large, multi-year financial education programs for the military community, from content strategy to delivery and impact reporting. Ideal if you have 8+ years of program/project management, experience with Waterfall or Agile, and a passion for financial education or serving military families.

Employer: USAA

Location: San Antonio, TX (remote-eligible; within 60 miles = in office 4 days/week)

(remote-eligible; within 60 miles = in office 4 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,450 – $197,730

Manage a team of property and other claims professionals, focusing on quality, coaching, and process improvement. Best for leaders with 5+ years of claims handling, 2+ years managing teams, and comfort with data-driven decisions and occasional travel.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel)

(The St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel) Location: Downtown San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own hotel revenue and commercial strategy for a historic, AAA Four Diamond luxury property—pricing, forecasting, distribution, and market positioning. You’ll need San Antonio market revenue experience, Marriott experience with OY certification, and strong analytical and leadership skills.

Employer: Not listed (Type A & B Assisted Living Facility)

Not listed (Type A & B Assisted Living Facility) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: From $70,000/year

Run the entire assisted living community—operations, staff, budget, compliance, and resident care—for a Type B licensed facility. Great for licensed Texas Assisted Living Administrators with 3–5+ years leadership in senior care and a strong handle on HHSC regulations and occupancy goals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting helps you decide fast. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next leadership move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.