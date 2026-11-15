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🔧 San Antonio Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
San Antonio has steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and running well. Here are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to skilled handyman work.
Car Cleaner / Customer Service
- Employer: SA Cars LLC
- Location: Downtown San Antonio, TX (Rivercenter Mall)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
- Pay: From $13–$14/hour (listing mentions both; confirm with employer)
Quick interior/exterior cleaning of rental cars plus light customer service. Short daytime shifts (9am–1pm weekends, 9am–2pm Fridays, some flexibility) make this good if you want extra hours around another job or school.
Sanitation Service Technician
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Temporary, in-person
- Pay: Not listed
Maintain and clean portable toilets, restroom trailers, and temporary fencing. Good fit if you’re reliable, don’t mind physical work, and like working outdoors with a mix of cleaning, basic repairs, and customer interaction.
Hotel Houseman
- Employer: Not listed (Baywood-managed hotel)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: Not listed
Keeps hotel public areas and grounds clean: hallways, restrooms, pool area, parking lot, windows, trash, and linens. Very active role with lots of walking, lifting, and guest contact—good if you like staying busy and helping a hotel run smoothly.
Part-Time Handyman / General Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Ruby Road
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Part-time (10–20 hours/week), in-person
- Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour
Ongoing maintenance for three residential properties plus a small retail shop. Great for an experienced, independent handyman with skills in carpentry, drywall, painting, basic plumbing/electrical, and general repairs who wants flexible, higher-paying part-time work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot or shift to fill.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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