San Antonio has steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and running well. Here are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to skilled handyman work.

Employer: SA Cars LLC

SA Cars LLC Location: Downtown San Antonio, TX (Rivercenter Mall)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: From $13–$14/hour (listing mentions both; confirm with employer)

Quick interior/exterior cleaning of rental cars plus light customer service. Short daytime shifts (9am–1pm weekends, 9am–2pm Fridays, some flexibility) make this good if you want extra hours around another job or school.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Temporary , in-person

, in-person Pay: Not listed

Maintain and clean portable toilets, restroom trailers, and temporary fencing. Good fit if you’re reliable, don’t mind physical work, and like working outdoors with a mix of cleaning, basic repairs, and customer interaction.

Employer: Not listed (Baywood-managed hotel)

Not listed (Baywood-managed hotel) Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: Not listed

Keeps hotel public areas and grounds clean: hallways, restrooms, pool area, parking lot, windows, trash, and linens. Very active role with lots of walking, lifting, and guest contact—good if you like staying busy and helping a hotel run smoothly.

Employer: Ruby Road

Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Part-time (10–20 hours/week) , in-person

, in-person Pay: $30.00 – $45.00/hour

Ongoing maintenance for three residential properties plus a small retail shop. Great for an experienced, independent handyman with skills in carpentry, drywall, painting, basic plumbing/electrical, and general repairs who wants flexible, higher-paying part-time work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot or shift to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.