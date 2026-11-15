San Antonio has a steady flow of office and admin jobs right now, from schools to big finance and local offices. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Fred Loya Insurance Agency

Fred Loya Insurance Agency Location: 8603 Ingram Rd, San Antonio, TX 78245

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Pay: $12.00/hour

Requirements: High school diploma; 1–3 years experience

This is a front-line insurance role handling claims and customer needs at a busy office. Good fit if you have basic office skills, like steady work, and want to grow in the insurance industry.

Employer: Harlandale ISD

Location: Assigned campus, San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, Nonexempt/At-will

Pay Grade: D5 (district scale)

(district scale) Requirements: High school diploma or GED; strong data entry and computer skills; 3 years data entry/clerical experience preferred

You’ll keep attendance and student records accurate for a campus, entering PEIMS data and helping parents, students, and staff. Great if you like school settings, deadlines, and detailed computer work.

Employer: Edgewood ISD

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, 12 months / 226 days

Salary: $27,239 – $32,798/year (based on related experience)

(based on related experience) Pay Grade: Administrative Support PG2

Requirements: High school diploma or GED; 1+ year customer service or related experience; background check

This role focuses on organizing special education records, scanning, filing, and keeping everything compliant with FERPA. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, like structured office work, and want to support special education teams.

Employer: Edgewood ISD

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, 12 months / 226 days

Pay Grade: Administrative Support PG7

Starting Pay: $23.03/hour+ (more with related experience)

(more with related experience) Requirements: HS diploma/GED and 60 college hours or 2+ years advanced secretarial experience; prior executive office experience preferred

You’ll be the main support for a Chief Officer, handling calendars, reports, budgets, and meetings. Strong fit if you’ve worked in higher-level admin roles and want steady hours in a school district.

Employer: USAA

Location: San Antonio, TX (in office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: $63,590 – $121,530/year (plus potential incentives)

(plus potential incentives) Requirements: HS diploma/GED; 4+ years supporting senior executives; advanced MS Office skills

High-impact role supporting the Senior VP of Data & AI with complex calendars, travel, presentations, and communications. Great for seasoned executive assistants who like fast-paced, high-responsibility work with strong benefits.

Employer: Not listed (recruiting via Remote Recruit USA)

Not listed (recruiting via Remote Recruit USA) Location: San Antonio, TX (in person)

Type: Not specified (office-based)

Not specified (office-based) Pay: $24.41 – $29.40/hour

Benefits: Health, HSA, life, vision insurance

Health, HSA, life, vision insurance Requirements: Office/admin experience preferred; strong phone and client communication; MS Office; QuickBooks a plus

You’ll run the front desk, route calls, manage calendars, and handle data entry and QuickBooks tasks. Good match if you’re people-friendly, organized, and want a higher hourly rate for solid admin skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.