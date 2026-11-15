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San Antonio
📋 San Antonio Admin & Clerical Roles with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
San Antonio has a steady flow of office and admin jobs right now, from schools to big finance and local offices. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, this week has some solid options.
Claims Clerk (Insurance Representative)
- Employer: Fred Loya Insurance Agency
- Location: 8603 Ingram Rd, San Antonio, TX 78245
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
- Pay: $12.00/hour
- Requirements: High school diploma; 1–3 years experience
This is a front-line insurance role handling claims and customer needs at a busy office. Good fit if you have basic office skills, like steady work, and want to grow in the insurance industry.
Data Systems (PEIMS) Clerk
- Employer: Harlandale ISD
- Location: Assigned campus, San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, Nonexempt/At-will
- Pay Grade: D5 (district scale)
- Requirements: High school diploma or GED; strong data entry and computer skills; 3 years data entry/clerical experience preferred
You’ll keep attendance and student records accurate for a campus, entering PEIMS data and helping parents, students, and staff. Great if you like school settings, deadlines, and detailed computer work.
Special Education Data/Records Clerk
- Employer: Edgewood ISD
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, 12 months / 226 days
- Salary: $27,239 – $32,798/year (based on related experience)
- Pay Grade: Administrative Support PG2
- Requirements: High school diploma or GED; 1+ year customer service or related experience; background check
This role focuses on organizing special education records, scanning, filing, and keeping everything compliant with FERPA. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, like structured office work, and want to support special education teams.
Secretary – Technology (Chief Secretary)
- Employer: Edgewood ISD
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, 12 months / 226 days
- Pay Grade: Administrative Support PG7
- Starting Pay: $23.03/hour+ (more with related experience)
- Requirements: HS diploma/GED and 60 college hours or 2+ years advanced secretarial experience; prior executive office experience preferred
You’ll be the main support for a Chief Officer, handling calendars, reports, budgets, and meetings. Strong fit if you’ve worked in higher-level admin roles and want steady hours in a school district.
Executive Assistant – SVP, Data & AI
- Employer: USAA
- Location: San Antonio, TX (in office 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $63,590 – $121,530/year (plus potential incentives)
- Requirements: HS diploma/GED; 4+ years supporting senior executives; advanced MS Office skills
High-impact role supporting the Senior VP of Data & AI with complex calendars, travel, presentations, and communications. Great for seasoned executive assistants who like fast-paced, high-responsibility work with strong benefits.
Receptionist / Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Not listed (recruiting via Remote Recruit USA)
- Location: San Antonio, TX (in person)
- Type: Not specified (office-based)
- Pay: $24.41 – $29.40/hour
- Benefits: Health, HSA, life, vision insurance
- Requirements: Office/admin experience preferred; strong phone and client communication; MS Office; QuickBooks a plus
You’ll run the front desk, route calls, manage calendars, and handle data entry and QuickBooks tasks. Good match if you’re people-friendly, organized, and want a higher hourly rate for solid admin skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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