San Antonio’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid demand for plumbers, fitters, and mechanics. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Water

Mission Water Location: San Antonio, TX (serving New Braunfels, Boerne, Schertz, Seguin, San Marcos & nearby)

(serving New Braunfels, Boerne, Schertz, Seguin, San Marcos & nearby) Type: Contract (1099) , in-person

, in-person Pay: $125 – $250 per hour, paid per install

Local company installing whole-home softeners and RO systems. Great fit if you have a Texas plumbing or TCEQ Water Treatment Specialist license, your own tools and truck, and want flexible, high-paying contract work with steady jobs.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Contract , on the road

, on the road Pay: From $75 per hour

Residential plumbing work doing installs, inspections, and repairs. Good for someone with construction or service plumbing experience who’s comfortable with tools, reading drawings, and driving between jobs.

Employer: Structured Trades

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $24 – $30 per hour, weekly pay

Commercial HVAC pipefitting on DX systems, focusing on brazing and soldering copper refrigerant piping. Long-term work with overtime opportunities and benefits (health, dental, vision) if you have 3+ years commercial HVAC piping experience.

Employer: Industrial Electric Manufacturing (IEM)

Location: San Antonio, TX (NE San Antonio, moving to Brooks area)

(NE San Antonio, moving to Brooks area) Type: Likely Full-time , 100% on-site

Likely , 100% on-site Pay: Not listed

Lead the electrical installation and integration of prefabricated e-houses and power systems at a single facility. Best for a licensed journeyman or master electrician who has moved into foreman/supervisor/manager roles and wants to run multiple crews in a growing operation with a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: West Complete Auto Repair

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $15 – $25 per hour

Hours: 40 – 45 hours per week

General auto repair role handling diagnostics, maintenance, brakes, suspension, and tires. Good match if you have shop or dealership experience (GM a plus) and want steady hours at a local repair shop.

Employer: Structured Trades

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $21 – $26 per hour, weekly pay

Commercial plumbing on high-profile projects with long-term, stable work. You’ll need 2+ years commercial plumbing experience and an active TSBPE Apprentice or Journeyman license. Offers overtime, advancement opportunities, and health/dental/vision benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s handy and looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.