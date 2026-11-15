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🚧 San Antonio construction jobs with multiple skilled openings
San Antonio’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid demand for plumbers, fitters, and mechanics. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Water Softener and Filtration Installer
- Employer: Mission Water
- Location: San Antonio, TX (serving New Braunfels, Boerne, Schertz, Seguin, San Marcos & nearby)
- Type: Contract (1099), in-person
- Pay: $125 – $250 per hour, paid per install
Local company installing whole-home softeners and RO systems. Great fit if you have a Texas plumbing or TCEQ Water Treatment Specialist license, your own tools and truck, and want flexible, high-paying contract work with steady jobs.
Plumber
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Contract, on the road
- Pay: From $75 per hour
Residential plumbing work doing installs, inspections, and repairs. Good for someone with construction or service plumbing experience who’s comfortable with tools, reading drawings, and driving between jobs.
DX Pipefitter
- Employer: Structured Trades
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $24 – $30 per hour, weekly pay
Commercial HVAC pipefitting on DX systems, focusing on brazing and soldering copper refrigerant piping. Long-term work with overtime opportunities and benefits (health, dental, vision) if you have 3+ years commercial HVAC piping experience.
Electrical Integration Manager
- Employer: Industrial Electric Manufacturing (IEM)
- Location: San Antonio, TX (NE San Antonio, moving to Brooks area)
- Type: Likely Full-time, 100% on-site
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the electrical installation and integration of prefabricated e-houses and power systems at a single facility. Best for a licensed journeyman or master electrician who has moved into foreman/supervisor/manager roles and wants to run multiple crews in a growing operation with a comprehensive benefits package.
Automotive Mechanic
- Employer: West Complete Auto Repair
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $15 – $25 per hour
- Hours: 40 – 45 hours per week
General auto repair role handling diagnostics, maintenance, brakes, suspension, and tires. Good match if you have shop or dealership experience (GM a plus) and want steady hours at a local repair shop.
Apprentice / Commercial Plumber
- Employer: Structured Trades
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $21 – $26 per hour, weekly pay
Commercial plumbing on high-profile projects with long-term, stable work. You’ll need 2+ years commercial plumbing experience and an active TSBPE Apprentice or Journeyman license. Offers overtime, advancement opportunities, and health/dental/vision benefits.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s handy and looking.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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