San Antonio’s food scene is busy, and a lot of chains are staffing up right now. Good mix of entry-level roles and management tracks if you’re ready to move up.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)

Domino’s (Team Murph) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible hours, paid training, and employee discounts. You’ll answer phones, make pizzas, help customers, and keep the store clean, with clear paths to move into management.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)

Domino’s (Team Murph) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced, people-focused role with flexible scheduling, PTO, and paid training. Great if you want a part-time gig now and the option to grow into leadership later.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)

Domino’s (Team Murph) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar crew role with focus on customer service, food prep, and store cleanliness. Good fit if you like variety and want a clear promotion path inside a big franchise group.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)

Domino’s (Team Murph) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Management-track role where you learn to run a Domino’s: sales, labor and food cost, training staff, and keeping top-tier customer service. Requires 1+ year management experience, flexible schedule, and ability to be on your feet most of the shift.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)

Domino’s (Team Murph) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a store toward “5 Star” performance, manage inventory and cash, and coach team members. Good for experienced shift leads or assistants ready to step up.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)

Domino’s (Team Murph) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role covering operations, food safety, and staff motivation. You’ll review daily numbers and adjust labor and food costs to hit targets.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)

Domino’s (Team Murph) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same GM-in-Training track at a different store number. Strong fit if you like fast-paced pizza operations and want a clear path to running your own location.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)

Domino’s (Team Murph) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll oversee training, customer service, and store standards. Expect nights, weekends, and holidays, plus lots of time on your feet.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)

Domino’s (Team Murph) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on leading a team, protecting inventory and cash, and keeping food safety on point. Good step for current shift supervisors.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)

Domino’s (Team Murph) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another GM-in-Training opening with the same responsibilities: drive sales, manage labor and food cost, and keep guests happy.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Murph)

Domino’s (Team Murph) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Duplicate location as the LinkedIn 06704 posting but on a different site. Worth checking if you prefer applying via Indeed.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation / Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead one of the busiest teams in the store: ordering, inventory, deli merchandising, and training staff. Comes with competitive pay, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, store discount, and growth opportunities in a health-focused grocery.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

High-energy serving role where you run food and drinks and create a fun game-day vibe. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, and advancement paths, plus benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Not listed (front & back of house hourly role)

Not listed (front & back of house hourly role) Salary: Not listed

Cook, work the front counter or drive-thru, and keep the restaurant clean. Offers flexible schedules, free meals on shift, paid training, benefits and 401(k) with match for eligible associates, plus strong promotion potential.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first and last face guests see at this Brazilian steakhouse—greeting, seating, and managing the lobby. Full-time team members can access medical, dental, vision, and other voluntary benefits after eligibility.

Employer: Bubba’s 33 (Texas Roadhouse family)

Location: San Antonio, TX – Alamo Ranch

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house management role overseeing servers, bar, and guest experience. Strong package: medical, dental, vision, paid vacation and parental leave, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, profit sharing, stock units, and bonuses for eligible managers.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 11006 FM 471, San Antonio, TX 78253

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a full Burger King location: daily operations, financials, staffing, and guest satisfaction. Requires 1–2 years restaurant management, with access to scholarship programs, wellness perks, and emergency assistance for eligible employees.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 4520 W. Commerce, San Antonio, TX 78237

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar RGM role at a different Burger King location, leading a 10–45 person team and driving sales and retention. Good fit if you’re a current assistant manager ready to own a store.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 6359 Rittiman, San Antonio, TX 78218

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another Burger King GM opening with full responsibility for operations, people development, and profitability. Same benefit and growth structure as the other Dhanani roles.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—San Antonio restaurants move fast when they find good people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.