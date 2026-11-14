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Bexar County
Isolated severe storm risk for Bexar County Sunday
13 days ago
A Level 1 of 5 severe storm outlook now includes Bexar County, with an isolated risk for strong to severe storms on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from morning through afternoon. Strong wind gusts and hail are the main hazards in any stronger storms.
This content is adapted from materials provided by News 4 San Antonio
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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