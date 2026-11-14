San Antonio’s building and tech scene is busy right now, and these roles sit right in the middle of that growth. If you’re an engineer or designer, there are some strong options here with solid pay and long-term career paths.

Employer: Bristol Bay Construction Holdings LLC (SES Energy Services)

Bristol Bay Construction Holdings LLC (SES Energy Services) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000–$130,000/year

Mid-level role focused on DoD fuel facilities—you’ll handle engineering analysis, technical writing, permits, and project coordination for fuel-system construction and repair. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) and up to 20% travel supporting government projects.

Employer: HDR

Location: San Antonio, TX (primary; also supports Round Rock, TX)

(primary; also supports Round Rock, TX) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Electrical design role working in Revit and AutoCAD on building systems for data centers and commercial spaces. Great fit if you have a BS in Electrical or Architectural Engineering, strong software skills, and want to grow toward EIT/PE in a large, employee-owned engineering firm.

Employer: Tower Semiconductor

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on facilities engineering role in a semiconductor fab, owning electrical distribution, UPS, generators, and critical utilities like HVAC and process cooling. Ideal if you have a BS in Electrical Engineering plus experience in semiconductor or manufacturing and want to lead projects that keep high-tech production running.

Employer: Hensel Phelps

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible; company-paid medical and other benefits)

You’ll manage BIM/VDC coordination across architecture, structural, and MEP trades using Revit, AutoCAD, Navisworks, and more. Good match for someone with a degree in Architecture, Interior Design, or Engineering who wants to blend field work, tech, and coordination on large construction projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.