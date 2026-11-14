San Antonio neighbors are sharing all kinds of free items this week — from furniture and garden gear to pet supplies and pantry food. Here’s a roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Dark wood round dining table with four matching chairs

Condition: Chairs need some TLC; table described as free dark wood set

Location: Enclave at Lakeside, San Antonio, TX

Details: Full dining set, must be picked up by the taker. Great if you don’t mind fixing up the chairs a bit.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Small glass jars set

Condition: Not specified; described as a set

Location: Northwest Crossing, San Antonio, TX

Details: Good for storage or crafts — think spices, buttons, beads, or small pantry items.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Brown leather chair

Condition: Visible wear and tear; good for a casual space, garage, or a reupholstery project

Location: Arcadia Ridge, San Antonio, TX

Details: One chair, free to whoever can pick it up.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Hisense compact mini fridge

Condition: About 3 years old; has stickers on it

Location: Ridgestone, San Antonio, TX

Details: Great for a dorm, office, or garage. You’ll need to arrange pickup.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Items: Baby gates, a Sit and Spin toy, and a small white trash can

Condition: Not specified; items are set out for pickup

Location: 8718 Timber Plain, Silver Creek West, San Antonio, TX

Details: All items are free in the front yard for anyone who wants them. Drive by and grab what you need.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Dog food and treats

Includes: Partial open bag of dog food, treats, and 1 can of wet food

Location: The Villas of Spring Creek, San Antonio, TX

Details: For Villas of Spring Creek neighbors only. Needs to be gone by tomorrow at 3 PM. First response in the neighborhood who can pick up by noon gets it. Poster will not share gate code or mail.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Two 50 ft durable expandable garden hoses with connectors

Condition: Described as durable; ideal for outdoor use

Location: Wilshire, near Corinne Dr./Cresham Dr., San Antonio, TX

Details: Great for watering the yard or washing the car.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: 50 ft soaker garden hose

Condition: Described as durable; ideal for outdoor use

Location: Wilshire, near Corinne Dr./Cresham Dr., San Antonio, TX

Details: Perfect for slow watering of garden beds or landscaping.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Three bins of fresh oranges/tangerines with leaves

Condition: Fresh fruit, recently picked (based on leaves)

Location: Wilshire, near Corinne Dr./Cresham Dr., San Antonio, TX

Details: Bring your own bags or containers to transfer the fruit.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Queen-sized wooden bed frame with decorative pillars and a leather panel

Condition: Leather shows visible wear and peeling; bed needs some TLC

Location: Ventura area, off Estrid Trail in Converse (San Antonio area)

Details: Free, first come, first served, no holds. Already out on the curb and must be picked up. Poster asks you to message for exact address. If not picked up by tomorrow, it will be taken elsewhere.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Pair of vintage floral armchairs (Ethan Allen solid wood dining chairs)

Condition: Marked as damaged; details not fully listed, but expect wear or needed repairs

Location: The Heights at Two Creeks, San Antonio, TX

Details: Wooden frames with floral upholstery. Good for someone who likes to refinish or reupholster furniture.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Female disposable dog diapers, size Medium

Condition: Not specified; offered free

Location: Hidden Meadow Community, pickup near Culebra/1604, San Antonio, TX

Details: Helpful for dogs in heat or with incontinence. Coordinate exact pickup spot with the poster.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Graco SnugRide infant car seat base

Condition: Not described; offered free for someone in need

Location: Sequoia Cable Ranch, San Antonio, TX

Details: Extra base for a Graco SnugRide infant seat. As with any car seat gear, you may want to confirm age and safety details with the poster.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Assorted pantry food

Includes: Hamburger Helper, Maruchan Instant Lunch, spaghetti, sauces, and more (various brands and flavors)

Location: Cinnamon Creek, San Antonio, TX

Details: First come, first served. No holds. Some items are past their “Best By” date but the poster says they are still good. You’ll need to DM for exact location.

Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in San Antonio tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.