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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around San Antonio Today
San Antonio neighbors are sharing all kinds of free items this week — from furniture and garden gear to pet supplies and pantry food. Here’s a roundup of what’s available right now.
Round Dining Table with 4 Chairs
Item: Dark wood round dining table with four matching chairs
Condition: Chairs need some TLC; table described as free dark wood set
Location: Enclave at Lakeside, San Antonio, TX
Details: Full dining set, must be picked up by the taker. Great if you don’t mind fixing up the chairs a bit.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Set of Glass Jars
Item: Small glass jars set
Condition: Not specified; described as a set
Location: Northwest Crossing, San Antonio, TX
Details: Good for storage or crafts — think spices, buttons, beads, or small pantry items.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Worn Brown Leather Chair FREE
Item: Brown leather chair
Condition: Visible wear and tear; good for a casual space, garage, or a reupholstery project
Location: Arcadia Ridge, San Antonio, TX
Details: One chair, free to whoever can pick it up.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Hisense Mini Fridge with Stickers
Item: Hisense compact mini fridge
Condition: About 3 years old; has stickers on it
Location: Ridgestone, San Antonio, TX
Details: Great for a dorm, office, or garage. You’ll need to arrange pickup.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Baby Gates, Sit and Spin & Small Trash Can
Items: Baby gates, a Sit and Spin toy, and a small white trash can
Condition: Not specified; items are set out for pickup
Location: 8718 Timber Plain, Silver Creek West, San Antonio, TX
Details: All items are free in the front yard for anyone who wants them. Drive by and grab what you need.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
FREE DOG FOOD – Villas at Spring Creek Only
Item: Dog food and treats
Includes: Partial open bag of dog food, treats, and 1 can of wet food
Location: The Villas of Spring Creek, San Antonio, TX
Details: For Villas of Spring Creek neighbors only. Needs to be gone by tomorrow at 3 PM. First response in the neighborhood who can pick up by noon gets it. Poster will not share gate code or mail.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
FREE Expandable Garden Hoses (2)
Item: Two 50 ft durable expandable garden hoses with connectors
Condition: Described as durable; ideal for outdoor use
Location: Wilshire, near Corinne Dr./Cresham Dr., San Antonio, TX
Details: Great for watering the yard or washing the car.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
FREE 50ft Soaker Garden Hose
Item: 50 ft soaker garden hose
Condition: Described as durable; ideal for outdoor use
Location: Wilshire, near Corinne Dr./Cresham Dr., San Antonio, TX
Details: Perfect for slow watering of garden beds or landscaping.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
FREE Fresh Tangerines in Bins
Item: Three bins of fresh oranges/tangerines with leaves
Condition: Fresh fruit, recently picked (based on leaves)
Location: Wilshire, near Corinne Dr./Cresham Dr., San Antonio, TX
Details: Bring your own bags or containers to transfer the fruit.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Queen Sized Wooden Bed with Leather Panel
Item: Queen-sized wooden bed frame with decorative pillars and a leather panel
Condition: Leather shows visible wear and peeling; bed needs some TLC
Location: Ventura area, off Estrid Trail in Converse (San Antonio area)
Details: Free, first come, first served, no holds. Already out on the curb and must be picked up. Poster asks you to message for exact address. If not picked up by tomorrow, it will be taken elsewhere.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Pair of Vintage Floral Armchairs (Damaged)
Item: Pair of vintage floral armchairs (Ethan Allen solid wood dining chairs)
Condition: Marked as damaged; details not fully listed, but expect wear or needed repairs
Location: The Heights at Two Creeks, San Antonio, TX
Details: Wooden frames with floral upholstery. Good for someone who likes to refinish or reupholster furniture.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Female Disposable Dog Diapers (Medium)
Item: Female disposable dog diapers, size Medium
Condition: Not specified; offered free
Location: Hidden Meadow Community, pickup near Culebra/1604, San Antonio, TX
Details: Helpful for dogs in heat or with incontinence. Coordinate exact pickup spot with the poster.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Graco SnugRide Infant Car Seat Base
Item: Graco SnugRide infant car seat base
Condition: Not described; offered free for someone in need
Location: Sequoia Cable Ranch, San Antonio, TX
Details: Extra base for a Graco SnugRide infant seat. As with any car seat gear, you may want to confirm age and safety details with the poster.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free – Assorted Pantry Items
Item: Assorted pantry food
Includes: Hamburger Helper, Maruchan Instant Lunch, spaghetti, sauces, and more (various brands and flavors)
Location: Cinnamon Creek, San Antonio, TX
Details: First come, first served. No holds. Some items are past their “Best By” date but the poster says they are still good. You’ll need to DM for exact location.
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in San Antonio tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.