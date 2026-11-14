San Antonio’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from high-tech robotics to entry-level assembly and skilled trades. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: San Antonio, TX (global travel 30–50%)

(global travel 30–50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead automation and robotics standards for Johnson Controls plants worldwide. This is a senior, hands-on role on the plant floor, owning the global automation roadmap, cobot standards, MES/ERP integration, and best-practice rollouts across multiple sites.

Employer: UFP Industries

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level assembly role building trusses, walls, floors, or finished products using basic hand tools. Good fit if you’re 18+, can stand and lift lumber through the shift, and want steady work with on-the-job training in a clean, safety-focused plant.

Employer: Signet Jewelers

Location: Park North, San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, some nights/weekends)

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on jewelry production and repair in a retail service center, from stone setting and ring sizing to custom design depending on your skill level. Offers jeweler training, certification classes, benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths from apprentice to master jeweler.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.