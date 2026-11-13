The King William Association is hosting the 2026 King William Holiday Home Tour, featuring six historic homes in Texas’ first residential historic district, including five private residences and one museum, all decorated for the holidays. Tickets cost $30 per person and are available in advance on Eventbrite or on tour day at the King William Association office, 122 Madison St., and guests can also visit a holiday reception at 1032 S. Alamo St. between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on tour day.

This content is adapted from materials provided by King William Fair