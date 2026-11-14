San Antonio’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options here, from CDL pros to new grads and independent drivers.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help customers in the store, and keep routes running on time. No CDL required, but you’ll need a valid license, basic auto parts knowledge, and a flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends).

Employer: Estes Express Lines

Estes Express Lines Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.25 – $36.10 per hour

Operate tractor/trailers in all kinds of routes and weather, sometimes working the dock as well. This role needs a Class A CDL with Hazmat, Tanker, and Doubles, at least 1 year of experience, and the ability to handle physical work like lifting up to 70 lbs and chaining tires.

Employer: Primo Brands

Primo Brands Location: San Antonio, TX (Reporting location)

(Reporting location) Type: Full-time

Salary: About $61,160 per year + tips

Weekday route (mostly Monday–Friday, 6–7 am start) delivering bottled water and related products while also upselling and caring for customer accounts. Comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays) and support to obtain your Class B CDL if needed.

Employer: Priority Courier

Priority Courier Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $750 – $1,800 per week

Use your own late-model, fully insured car or SUV to run delivery routes on a flexible schedule. Good fit if you have prior independent delivery experience and want control over your hours, including day, night, and overnight shifts.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers

Overhaul Carriers Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $1,275 – $1,375 per week (about 2,500 miles/week)

Over-the-road flatbed CDL A job with paid training for recent grads and steady freight. Expect about 2 weeks out, 2 days home, plus standard OTR duties like pre/post-trip inspections, logs, and long-haul driving.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—transportation roles in San Antonio tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.