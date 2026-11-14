San Antonio’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options from family businesses to global companies. If you like staying organized, moving product, and keeping things on schedule, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Finck Cigar Company

Finck Cigar Company Location: Central San Antonio, TX (on-site)

Central (on-site) Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $15/hour, Monday–Friday, 8:15 AM – 5:00 PM

Blend warehouse work with light local deliveries (no CDL needed) in a clean, air-conditioned warehouse at a 130+ year old, family-owned company. Weekdays only, plus 401(k) with match, paid sick time, vacation, and employee discounts after probation.

Employer: San Antonio Food Bank

Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Full-time

Schedule: Early mornings, flexible between 4 AM – 4 PM, some weekends

Support the Food Bank’s Community Kitchen by handling receiving, inventory, and food safety for all incoming and outgoing goods. Good fit if you like mission-driven work, staying organized, and don’t mind working in coolers/freezers and on your feet.

Employer: Fair Logistics

Fair Logistics Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $21/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: Monday–Friday, about 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Handle medical devices and surgical supplies, focusing on accurate receiving, picking, and staging for surgeries. Higher hourly pay, steady hours, and a clean, detail-focused environment using scanners and inventory systems.

Employer: Kuehne+Nagel

Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Full-time, leadership

Lead a team of warehouse associates for a major global logistics company, overseeing daily operations, safety, and inventory control. Good step up if you have warehouse experience plus at least 1 year supervising and want growth, benefits, and training.

Employer: Improved Piping Products

Improved Piping Products Location: San Antonio, TX (in-person)

San Antonio, TX (in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.58/hour

Join a distribution team handling receiving, picking, packing, and shipping with scanning equipment and forklifts. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO, plus chances to support other departments when things get busy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.