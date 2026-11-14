San Antonio’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in tech, healthcare, and financial services. Here are a few solid roles where you can grow your income and your network.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$100,000 base + monthly bonus (DOE)

Blend engineering, sales, and field work with the nation’s leading maker of commercial kitchen ventilation and HVAC systems. Expect formal training, mentorship, and territory ownership, plus strong benefits and room to grow if you like a fast-paced, technical sales role.

Employer: VitalCaring Group

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay + benefits)

Own a local healthcare territory and grow referrals for home health and hospice services. This is a high-activity, relationship-driven role working with physicians, hospitals, and senior communities, with strong focus on career growth, mentorship, and generous PTO/benefits.

Employer: Paychex

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,000–$110,000 (base + commission)

Work with bank partners to sell payroll and HR solutions to small businesses (1–49 employees). Great fit if you’re Spanish-speaking, like in-person sales, and want strong training, 401(k) match, and a clear commission path with a national brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.