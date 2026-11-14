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San Antonio
🚔 San Antonio public safety jobs with multiple openings
13 days ago
San Antonio is busy hiring for security and military roles right now. If you’re looking for steady work protecting people and property, there are several solid options below.
Armed Level III Security Officer
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time & part-time shifts
- Pay: $22.00/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Armed role with a TX PSB Level III license required, lots of shift options (days, nights, weekends, summers) and 15 openings. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and sick days.
Special Forces Candidate
- Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, Active Duty, Entry Level
- Bonus: Up to $34K
- Why it’s worth a look: Path to become a Green Beret with intense mental and physical training, airborne and Special Forces courses, and a route to citizenship for some permanent residents.
Foreign Language Specialist
- Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, Active Duty/Reserve/National Guard, Entry Level
- Bonus: Up to $20K
- Why it’s worth a look: Paid training at the Defense Language Institute, deep language and culture study, and eligibility for an associate degree in foreign language while you serve.
Armor Crewmember Recruit
- Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, Active Duty, Entry Level
- Why it’s worth a look: Train on tanks and cavalry operations, learn weapons, navigation, and vehicle operations, and earn nationally recognized certifications while serving.
Infantryman Jobs
- Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, Active Duty/National Guard, Entry Level
- Why it’s worth a look: Core combat role with training on small arms and anti‑tank weapons, plus a launchpad for Special Forces, Airborne, Ranger, Sniper, and Pathfinder schools.
Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Recruit
- Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, Active Duty, Entry Level
- Bonus: Up to $10K
- Why it’s worth a look: Work with advanced air and missile defense tech, tracking and engaging aerial threats, and build skills in radar, electronics, and weapons operations.
Field Artillery Recruit
- Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, Active Duty, Entry Level
- Bonus: Up to $13K
- Why it’s worth a look: Train on cannons, rockets, and missiles, learn to calculate and record targeting data, and gain strong physical and technical skills.
Security Officer – Full Time Unarmed Access Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady afternoon/evening shift at a tech/media/telecom site, focused on patrols, access control, and customer service, with paid training, career growth paths, and health/retirement benefits.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and apply or message a recruiter while the posting is still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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