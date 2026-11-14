San Antonio is busy hiring for security and military roles right now. If you’re looking for steady work protecting people and property, there are several solid options below.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time & part-time shifts

Full-time & part-time shifts Pay: $22.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Armed role with a TX PSB Level III license required, lots of shift options (days, nights, weekends, summers) and 15 openings. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and sick days.

Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, Active Duty, Entry Level

Bonus: Up to $34K

Why it’s worth a look: Path to become a Green Beret with intense mental and physical training, airborne and Special Forces courses, and a route to citizenship for some permanent residents.

Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, Active Duty/Reserve/National Guard, Entry Level

Bonus: Up to $20K

Why it’s worth a look: Paid training at the Defense Language Institute, deep language and culture study, and eligibility for an associate degree in foreign language while you serve.

Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, Active Duty, Entry Level

Why it’s worth a look: Train on tanks and cavalry operations, learn weapons, navigation, and vehicle operations, and earn nationally recognized certifications while serving.

Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, Active Duty/National Guard, Entry Level

Why it’s worth a look: Core combat role with training on small arms and anti‑tank weapons, plus a launchpad for Special Forces, Airborne, Ranger, Sniper, and Pathfinder schools.

Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, Active Duty, Entry Level

Bonus: Up to $10K

Why it’s worth a look: Work with advanced air and missile defense tech, tracking and engaging aerial threats, and build skills in radar, electronics, and weapons operations.

Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, Active Duty, Entry Level

Bonus: Up to $13K

Why it’s worth a look: Train on cannons, rockets, and missiles, learn to calculate and record targeting data, and gain strong physical and technical skills.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Why it’s worth a look: Steady afternoon/evening shift at a tech/media/telecom site, focused on patrols, access control, and customer service, with paid training, career growth paths, and health/retirement benefits.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and apply or message a recruiter while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.