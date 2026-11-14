San Antonio’s legal scene is busy right now, with options for seasoned attorneys, new grads, and insurance pros. If you’re eyeing flexible work and solid pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Modern Family Law

Modern Family Law Location: San Antonio, TX (Hybrid, Remote‑first)

Salary: $145,000 – $212,200+ (base plus potential commissions)

(base plus potential commissions) Type: Full-time

Lead complex family law cases (divorce, custody, support) with low billable hours (120/month), direct client contact, and a relocation package. Comes with full benefits, 401(k), and the chance to work from anywhere after 6 months.

Employer: The Hartford

The Hartford Location: San Antonio, TX (Hybrid or Remote)

Salary: $84,800 – $127,200

Type: Full-time

Handle complex, high-exposure workers’ comp claims (focus on CA & NV) and play a key role in litigation strategy, training, and metrics. Offers a mix of office + remote or fully remote (depending on where you live), plus bonus potential and strong corporate benefits.

Employer: Modern Family Law

Modern Family Law Location: San Antonio, TX (Hybrid)

Salary: $72,800 – $138,700 Resident salary: $72,800 Associate base: $115,000 , with total possible earnings up to $138,700/year

Type: Full-time

For 3Ls and recent grads taking the February 2027 Bar. Join a structured Residency Program with training in family law and courtroom advocacy, then move into an Associate role with low billables (100/month), clear advancement paths, and full benefits.

Employer: Modern Family Law

Modern Family Law Location: San Antonio, TX (Hybrid)

Salary: $72,800 – $138,700 Resident salary: $72,800 Associate base: $115,000 , with total possible earnings up to $138,700/year

Type: Full-time

Very similar track, but for 3Ls and grads taking the July 2027 Bar. You’ll get mentorship, tech-forward tools, and early first-chair experience in divorce, custody, and support cases, plus the same benefits and remote-first setup.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.