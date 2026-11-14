San Antonio’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for cleared talent, data folks, and cloud/DevOps pros. If you’ve been thinking about a move, this is a good week to look.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,700 – $251,900

Clearance: TS/SCI w/ FSP required

Work on autonomy and AI/ML algorithms for mission systems using PyTorch/TensorFlow. Senior role with strong pay, advanced degree or equivalent ML experience, and a big benefits package.

Employer: Erias Ventures

Location: San Antonio, TX (hybrid 1–2 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $250,000

Clearance: Active Top Secret required

Hands-on AWS/Kubernetes/Terraform/Ansible DevOps role with partial telework and strong 401(k) match and bonuses. Great fit if you like automation, CI/CD, and big data tooling.

Employer: Ryan

Location: San Antonio, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range listed for other states ($103,000 – $163,900 depending on location)

Design and run multi-cloud CI/CD (AWS/Azure), Terraform-based infra, and an Internal Developer Portal. Senior role for someone who’s grown from software dev into platform/DevOps.

Employer: Amtex Systems Inc

Location: San Antonio, TX / Findlay, OH / Denver, CO

Type: Contract (12–24+ months)

Focus on VMware, KVM, Windows/Linux, SAN, Terraform, Ansible, PowerShell and hardware refresh/modernization. Good for seasoned infra architects who like long contracts.

Employer: USAA

Location: San Antonio, TX (in office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,040 – $162,550

Bridge marketing and tech, write user stories, own the backlog, and help modernize data and tools (Salesforce experience is a plus). Strong benefits and military-friendly employer.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,400 – $207,800

Full-stack engineering role in Cyber / Digital Trust & Privacy. Build Python/Java/Node solutions, work with GenAI/LLM governance, APIs, and CI/CD in cloud environments.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,000 – $229,100

Senior consultant role owning D365 F&O / Power Platform environments, Azure DevOps/GitHub CI/CD, and Azure integrations. Great fit if you’re deep in Microsoft business apps.

Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, Active Duty Enlisted

Full-time, Bonus: Up to $10,000

Entry-level Army role flying and maintaining advanced drones, with training and nationally recognized certifications. Requires ages 17–42, HS diploma/GED, and Secret clearance eligibility.

Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, Active Duty Enlisted

Full-time, Bonus: Up to $13,000

Install and maintain satellite comms systems, learning electronics, circuits, and satellite theory. Entry-level with structured training and multiple certifications.

Employer: International Motors (TRATON Group)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time (night shift, salaried)

Lead 2nd-shift support for MES and manufacturing apps on the shop floor. You’ll be the go-to person keeping production running, with a 10% shift differential once nights start.

Employer: San Antonio Food Bank

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Turn operational and program data into dashboards and reports using tools like Power BI/Tableau and Excel. Mission-driven role where your analytics directly support community impact.

Employer: University Health

Location: San Antonio, TX (on-site only)

Type: Full-time, day shift

Tableau-focused data role building dashboards and visualizations for a major healthcare system. Requires 2+ years in analytics and 2+ years Tableau (Prep, Desktop, Online, Server).

Employer: CG Smart Home

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temp-to-hire

Full-time, Part-time, Temp-to-hire Pay: From $18/hour

Hands-on field role installing and troubleshooting CCTV, access control, home automation, and low-voltage wiring. Good fit if you like on-the-road work and learning new tech.

Employer: Aleut Federal

Location: San Antonio, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Clearance: Top Secret with SCI eligibility required

Administer SQL databases for a 40K+ user enterprise, handling backups, replication, and troubleshooting. Includes health, dental/vision, PTO, disability, life, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Gonzaba Medical Group

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Frontline IT support across clinics—hardware/software setup, tickets, and user training. Needs 3+ years IT support (healthcare preferred) and the ability to travel between sites.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.