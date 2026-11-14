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San Antonio
💻 San Antonio IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
13 days ago
San Antonio’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for cleared talent, data folks, and cloud/DevOps pros. If you’ve been thinking about a move, this is a good week to look.
A/AI Machine Learning Engineering Stf - E4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,700 – $251,900
- Clearance: TS/SCI w/ FSP required
Work on autonomy and AI/ML algorithms for mission systems using PyTorch/TensorFlow. Senior role with strong pay, advanced degree or equivalent ML experience, and a big benefits package.
Enterprise DevOps Engineer – Ansible, AWS, Kubernetes
- Employer: Erias Ventures
- Location: San Antonio, TX (hybrid 1–2 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $250,000
- Clearance: Active Top Secret required
Hands-on AWS/Kubernetes/Terraform/Ansible DevOps role with partial telework and strong 401(k) match and bonuses. Great fit if you like automation, CI/CD, and big data tooling.
Senior DevOps Engineer
- Employer: Ryan
- Location: San Antonio, TX (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range listed for other states ($103,000 – $163,900 depending on location)
Design and run multi-cloud CI/CD (AWS/Azure), Terraform-based infra, and an Internal Developer Portal. Senior role for someone who’s grown from software dev into platform/DevOps.
Infrastructure Architect – Platform Engineering
- Employer: Amtex Systems Inc
- Location: San Antonio, TX / Findlay, OH / Denver, CO
- Type: Contract (12–24+ months)
Focus on VMware, KVM, Windows/Linux, SAN, Terraform, Ansible, PowerShell and hardware refresh/modernization. Good for seasoned infra architects who like long contracts.
Development Product Owner – Mid Level, Marketing Technology Enablement
- Employer: USAA
- Location: San Antonio, TX (in office 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,040 – $162,550
Bridge marketing and tech, write user stories, own the backlog, and help modernize data and tools (Salesforce experience is a plus). Strong benefits and military-friendly employer.
Cyber Full Stack Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,400 – $207,800
Full-stack engineering role in Cyber / Digital Trust & Privacy. Build Python/Java/Node solutions, work with GenAI/LLM governance, APIs, and CI/CD in cloud environments.
Microsoft D365 Sr Systems Engineer
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,000 – $229,100
Senior consultant role owning D365 F&O / Power Platform environments, Azure DevOps/GitHub CI/CD, and Azure integrations. Great fit if you’re deep in Microsoft business apps.
Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System (TUAS) Specialist
- Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, Active Duty Enlisted
- Bonus: Up to $10,000
Entry-level Army role flying and maintaining advanced drones, with training and nationally recognized certifications. Requires ages 17–42, HS diploma/GED, and Secret clearance eligibility.
Satellite Communication Systems Specialist
- Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, Active Duty Enlisted
- Bonus: Up to $13,000
Install and maintain satellite comms systems, learning electronics, circuits, and satellite theory. Entry-level with structured training and multiple certifications.
Application Analyst Lead – Night Shift
- Employer: International Motors (TRATON Group)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time (night shift, salaried)
Lead 2nd-shift support for MES and manufacturing apps on the shop floor. You’ll be the go-to person keeping production running, with a 10% shift differential once nights start.
Business Insights Analyst
- Employer: San Antonio Food Bank
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
Turn operational and program data into dashboards and reports using tools like Power BI/Tableau and Excel. Mission-driven role where your analytics directly support community impact.
On Site Business Data Analyst (Tableau)
- Employer: University Health
- Location: San Antonio, TX (on-site only)
- Type: Full-time, day shift
Tableau-focused data role building dashboards and visualizations for a major healthcare system. Requires 2+ years in analytics and 2+ years Tableau (Prep, Desktop, Online, Server).
Low Voltage Technician
- Employer: CG Smart Home
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temp-to-hire
- Pay: From $18/hour
Hands-on field role installing and troubleshooting CCTV, access control, home automation, and low-voltage wiring. Good fit if you like on-the-road work and learning new tech.
SQL Database Administrator
- Employer: Aleut Federal
- Location: San Antonio, TX (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Top Secret with SCI eligibility required
Administer SQL databases for a 40K+ user enterprise, handling backups, replication, and troubleshooting. Includes health, dental/vision, PTO, disability, life, and 401(k) match.
IT Technician
- Employer: Gonzaba Medical Group
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
Frontline IT support across clinics—hardware/software setup, tickets, and user training. Needs 3+ years IT support (healthcare preferred) and the ability to travel between sites.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or coming soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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