San Antonio’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and travel contracts. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full Time, 5x8s

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle routine and advanced imaging, support other techs, and be a PACS superuser across campuses. Great fit if you’re ARRT (R) certified with Texas MRT and want a busy hospital setting.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full Time, multiple shifts

Salary: Not listed

Perform EEGs, nerve conduction studies, EMGs, and monitoring in lab, ICU, and video/ambulatory settings. Good for experienced EEG techs who want advanced neuro work and steady hours.

Employer: Petco / Vetco Total Care

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full Time

Salary: Competitive; production, sign‑on/relocation bonuses for many roles

Lead a full‑service vet hospital with modern tech, no noncompete, no on‑call, and strong CE and leadership training. Ideal if you’re a DVM who wants both clinical and medical leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Petco / Vetco Total Care

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed; eligible for Petco Total Rewards

Hands‑on hospital role doing exams, diagnostics, surgeries, and dentals with strong support staff and equipment. Great for DVMs who want to focus on medicine and client care without sales quotas.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level inpatient RN role focused on assessments, meds, and coordinated care with a full team. Designed for new grads who want strong onboarding, preceptorship, and evidence‑based practice.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full Time, 7pm–7am

Salary: Not listed

Night‑shift RRT role covering critical, non‑critical, and chronic patients with advanced procedures and potential shift leadership. Perfect if you’re RRT (NBRC) with a Texas RT/RCP license and want high‑acuity work.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Travel, 13–14 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days (7a–7p)

Estimated Pay: $2,302/week (gross, with stipends)

Day‑shift inpatient CT contract with weekly pay, benefits, and referral bonuses. Good for CT techs who want a short‑term, well‑paid assignment in San Antonio.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Travel, ~14 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days (8a–5p)

Estimated Pay: $2,026/week (gross, with stipends)

Home health PT role with daytime schedule and full travel‑style benefits. Nice fit if you like one‑on‑one patient care and flexible, community‑based work.

Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Location: San Antonio, TX (Army)

Type: Full Time, Active Duty/Reserve/Guard

Salary: Military pay & benefits (rank‑based)

Provide emergency and ongoing medical care in field and base settings while earning nationally recognized certifications. Best for 17–42‑year‑olds interested in military service and medical training.

Employer: Texas Oncology

Location: Downtown San Antonio, TX

Type: Full Time, Mon–Fri, ~8:30am–5pm

Salary: Not listed; eligible for full benefits and possible LTIP

Clinic‑based infusion RN role with no weekends, call, or major holidays. Great for RNs (oncology/infusion experience preferred) who want steady hours and oncology experience in a large network.

Employer: Methodist Hospital / Methodist Healthcare System

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed; strong HCA benefits and 401(k) match

Provide specialized hemodialysis care with a focus on education and patient experience. Good for RNs with at least 6 months’ experience who want to grow in a large, award‑winning hospital.

Employer: Conviva Senior Primary Care (Humana)

Location: 12602 Toepperwein Rd, Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78233

Type: Full Time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Salary: $43,000 – $56,200/year + bonus eligible

Front‑ and back‑office MA role with vitals, vaccines, phlebotomy, and EMR work in a senior‑focused clinic. Nice if you’re a certified MA with 1+ year experience and want stable hours and strong benefits.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Texas Transplant Physician Group

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full Time, Mon–Fri days; no nights, weekends, holidays, or call

Salary: Not listed

Clinic MA role doing vitals, injections, phlebotomy, and minor procedure support in a transplant practice. Great for certified (or soon‑to‑be certified) MAs who want weekday‑only hours and big‑system benefits.

Employer: Methodist Hospital / Methodist Healthcare System

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed; full HCA benefits

Work in a 13‑bed Med‑Surg ICU with 2:1 ratios, high‑acuity cases, and strong orientation and leadership support. Ideal for RNs with at least 6 months’ experience and interest in critical care.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days (7a–3p)

Estimated Pay: $2,556/week (gross, with stipends)

Cath lab tech contract with day‑one benefits, daily or weekly pay, and strong travel perks. Best for experienced cath lab techs (1+ year) ready for a well‑paid assignment.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days (6a–4p)

Estimated Pay: $2,556/week (gross, with stipends)

Similar cath lab tech contract with slightly longer day shifts and the same robust benefits. Good if you prefer 4x10s and want maximum subsidies and support.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days (Fri–Sun)

Estimated Pay: $2,183/week (gross, with stipends)

Weekend‑only CT role at a 250‑bed facility using Toshiba, Siemens, and GE scanners. Great for ARRT (R)(CT) techs who like three long shifts and a fast‑paced environment.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days (8a–5p)

Estimated Pay: $1,871/week (gross, with stipends)

Inpatient rehab OT role with neuro and ortho patients, plus some weekend shifts. Best for OTs with 2+ years’ hospital/rehab experience who want structured days and a supportive team.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr nights (8p–4a)

Estimated Pay: $2,004/week (gross, with stipends)

High‑volume hospital X‑ray role focused on ED and portable imaging at a 900+ bed facility. Great for ARRT‑certified techs with at least 1 year of experience who like busy night shifts.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

Estimated Pay: $2,237/week (gross, with stipends)

Day‑shift CT contract with day‑one benefits and strong national agency support. Good for CT techs with 1–2+ years’ experience and ARRT (R)(CT) who want a straightforward, well‑paid travel gig.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—San Antonio healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.