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🍽️ San Antonio Food & Hospitality: Multiple Front & Back-of-House Roles
San Antonio’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—lots of kitchens, hotels, and bars are hiring people who want steady hours and room to grow.
Below are several solid options, from entry-level dish and room roles to restaurant supervisors and managers.
Store Manager
Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a Panda Express location, running daily operations, hiring and coaching the team, and driving guest satisfaction. Includes 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, bonus potential, and a path to General Manager.
Assistant Deli Manager
Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help run one of the busiest departments in the store—ordering, inventory, and leading the deli team. Offers career growth, DailyPay access, store discount, and full benefits for eligible team members.
Cook
Employer: Sodexo
Location: San Antonio, TX (financial services company site)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16–$17/hour
Prepare hot and cold items to Sodexo standards in a fast-paced kitchen. Comes with benefits, paid time off, and training/advancement opportunities.
Assistant Manager
Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support store operations, help lead the team, and ensure great guest experiences. Includes paid leadership training, free meals, bonus opportunities, and strong benefits with a clear path into higher management.
Bartender
Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Create a fun bar vibe while serving drinks and food in the bar area. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and advancement opportunities.
Dishwasher (WC-Dishwasher)
Employer: Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Keep the heart of the kitchen running with clean dishes, pots, and pans while helping with basic prep. Eligible hourly staff averaging 30+ hours can access medical insurance, 401(k), and growth paths.
Dishwasher (WC-Dishwasher)
Employer: Haywire
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support a busy restaurant by running the dish station, maintaining clean work areas, and assisting with prep. Role includes health benefits for qualifying hourly staff and 401(k) after a year.
Dishwasher (WC-Dishwasher)
Employer: Mexican Sugar
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Focus on dishwashing, kitchen cleanliness, and basic prep in a full-service restaurant. Offers medical benefits for qualifying hourly workers, 401(k), and advancement potential.
Dishwasher (WC-Dishwasher)
Employer: Sixty Vines
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Ensure a steady flow of clean service ware and support kitchen organization. Eligible team members can access medical insurance, 401(k), and multiple growth pathways.
Line Cook
Employer: Piatti Italian Restaurant & Bar
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Work in a scratch Italian kitchen focused on house-made pasta and high standards. Offers a fast-paced, creative environment plus access to health benefits, 401(k), and travel/dining discounts through Palisades Hospitality.
Kitchen Staff
Employer: Back Unturned Brewing Co.
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week expected)
Pay: $14–$16/hour
Join a scratch kitchen known for pizza, wings, and salads, handling prep, presentation, cleaning, and shared dish duties. Some experience is preferred, and health insurance is offered.
Shift Supervisor
Employer: MOD Pizza
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Not listed (ongoing shifts; leadership role)
Compensation: Approx. $17.77/hour (hourly $12.80 + avg. $4.97/hour tips)
Lead shifts, coach the squad, and keep operations smooth while staying hands-on with guests. Includes medical, dental, vision, paid vacation and sick time, 401(k), and free pizza.
Barista (Full-Time)
Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations – Eilan Hotel & Spa
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Make coffee and light food items at a resort coffee shop while handling cash and POS. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, paid vacation and sick days, travel discounts, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and stock purchase program.
Room Attendant
Employer: Westin San Antonio North (LBA Hospitality)
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Not listed (on-site hotel role)
Salary: Not listed
Clean and reset guest rooms to brand standards, handle linens, and support public area cleanliness. Offers quarterly bonus program, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, and optional DailyPay.
Immersive Experience Host (Game Master)
Employer: Escapology San Antonio – Park North
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Part-time & Full-time (other)
Pay: $13–$18/hour + tips
Host and run escape room games, guide guests, reset rooms, and help with events—great for outgoing, performer-type personalities. Includes performance-based incentives and flexible scheduling.
Food & Beverage Steward (Part-Time)
Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations – Eilan Hotel & Spa
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the F&B team by cleaning, sanitizing, and organizing dish and service areas across the resort outlets. Eligible team members get Day 1 health benefits, paid vacation/sick time, travel discounts, 401(k) with match, and more.
Restaurant Supervisor II
Employer: Wingstop
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Act as second-in-command to the General Manager—running shifts, coaching the team, managing inventory, and driving guest satisfaction scores. Good fit if you want multi-unit brand experience and leadership growth.
Room Attendant
Employer: Quorum Hospitality (brand not specified)
Location: San Antonio, TX
Type: Not listed (hotel housekeeping role)
Salary: Not listed
Clean guest rooms and public areas, handle linens, and keep spaces guest-ready. Eligible full-time staff can access medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and hotel travel discounts.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—San Antonio hospitality roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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