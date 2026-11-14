San Antonio’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—lots of kitchens, hotels, and bars are hiring people who want steady hours and room to grow.

Below are several solid options, from entry-level dish and room roles to restaurant supervisors and managers.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Panda Express location, running daily operations, hiring and coaching the team, and driving guest satisfaction. Includes 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, bonus potential, and a path to General Manager.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run one of the busiest departments in the store—ordering, inventory, and leading the deli team. Offers career growth, DailyPay access, store discount, and full benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: San Antonio, TX (financial services company site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$17/hour

Prepare hot and cold items to Sodexo standards in a fast-paced kitchen. Comes with benefits, paid time off, and training/advancement opportunities.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support store operations, help lead the team, and ensure great guest experiences. Includes paid leadership training, free meals, bonus opportunities, and strong benefits with a clear path into higher management.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Create a fun bar vibe while serving drinks and food in the bar area. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the heart of the kitchen running with clean dishes, pots, and pans while helping with basic prep. Eligible hourly staff averaging 30+ hours can access medical insurance, 401(k), and growth paths.

Employer: Haywire

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy restaurant by running the dish station, maintaining clean work areas, and assisting with prep. Role includes health benefits for qualifying hourly staff and 401(k) after a year.

Employer: Mexican Sugar

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on dishwashing, kitchen cleanliness, and basic prep in a full-service restaurant. Offers medical benefits for qualifying hourly workers, 401(k), and advancement potential.

Employer: Sixty Vines

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ensure a steady flow of clean service ware and support kitchen organization. Eligible team members can access medical insurance, 401(k), and multiple growth pathways.

Employer: Piatti Italian Restaurant & Bar

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Work in a scratch Italian kitchen focused on house-made pasta and high standards. Offers a fast-paced, creative environment plus access to health benefits, 401(k), and travel/dining discounts through Palisades Hospitality.

Employer: Back Unturned Brewing Co.

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week expected)

Pay: $14–$16/hour

Join a scratch kitchen known for pizza, wings, and salads, handling prep, presentation, cleaning, and shared dish duties. Some experience is preferred, and health insurance is offered.

Employer: MOD Pizza

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Not listed (ongoing shifts; leadership role)

Compensation: Approx. $17.77/hour (hourly $12.80 + avg. $4.97/hour tips)

Lead shifts, coach the squad, and keep operations smooth while staying hands-on with guests. Includes medical, dental, vision, paid vacation and sick time, 401(k), and free pizza.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations – Eilan Hotel & Spa

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Make coffee and light food items at a resort coffee shop while handling cash and POS. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, paid vacation and sick days, travel discounts, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and stock purchase program.

Employer: Westin San Antonio North (LBA Hospitality)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Not listed (on-site hotel role)

Salary: Not listed

Clean and reset guest rooms to brand standards, handle linens, and support public area cleanliness. Offers quarterly bonus program, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, hotel discounts, and optional DailyPay.

Employer: Escapology San Antonio – Park North

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time & Full-time (other)

Pay: $13–$18/hour + tips

Host and run escape room games, guide guests, reset rooms, and help with events—great for outgoing, performer-type personalities. Includes performance-based incentives and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations – Eilan Hotel & Spa

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the F&B team by cleaning, sanitizing, and organizing dish and service areas across the resort outlets. Eligible team members get Day 1 health benefits, paid vacation/sick time, travel discounts, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: Wingstop

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as second-in-command to the General Manager—running shifts, coaching the team, managing inventory, and driving guest satisfaction scores. Good fit if you want multi-unit brand experience and leadership growth.

Employer: Quorum Hospitality (brand not specified)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Not listed (hotel housekeeping role)

Salary: Not listed

Clean guest rooms and public areas, handle linens, and keep spaces guest-ready. Eligible full-time staff can access medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and hotel travel discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—San Antonio hospitality roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.