San Antonio has a steady stream of leadership roles right now, especially for people who like running complex operations and teams.

Here are several management and executive-style openings worth a look:

Employer: Zachry Group

Zachry Group Location: San Antonio, TX (corporate campus)

(corporate campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the commercial side of large EPC projects, focusing on contracts, risk, and profitability. You’ll work closely with Business Development, Legal, and Proposal teams, negotiate major contracts and joint ventures, and drive risk assessment for big industrial projects. Best for someone with 5+ years EPC experience and a technical or construction/finance degree who likes high-impact, deal-focused work.

Employer: San Antonio Food Bank

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role running daily volunteer projects in the sorting room, coolers, warehouse, and freezers. You’ll train and guide volunteers, manage warehouse flow and safety, and keep project spaces clean and organized. Great fit if you have public speaking and customer service skills, can operate or learn warehouse equipment, and want your work to directly support the community.

Employer: The Rio at Mission Trails

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top leadership role running the overall operations of a nursing facility. You’ll oversee staff, budgets, admissions, billing, and regulatory compliance, while keeping the focus on resident-centered, compassionate care. Ideal if you hold a current LNFA license, know state and federal long-term care regulations, and want to lead a team serving seniors and people with disabilities.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.