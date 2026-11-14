San Antonio’s education scene is busy right now—schools and training programs are hiring across classrooms, gyms, and even barbershops. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: IDEA Public Schools

IDEA Public Schools Location: San Antonio, Texas Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $59,500/year (plus possible stipends and performance pay)

(plus possible stipends and performance pay) Teach multiple subjects to students with significant disabilities in a highly supportive RISE classroom. Strong benefits, paid family leave, tuition reimbursement, and a clear mission of getting every student to and through college.

Employer: Great Hearts Academies

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, exempt salary

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead all 6–12th grade athletic programs, hire and support coaches, manage budgets and schedules, and be a visible leader on campus. Good fit if you have several years of school-based coaching/admin experience and want to shape a character-focused sports culture.

Employer: Milan Institute

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Teach barbering in the classroom and student barbershop, from fades and shaves to client service and state board prep. Great for licensed barbers with 3+ years’ experience who want to move from behind the chair into teaching.

Employer: University of Justice

Location: Hybrid – San Antonio, TX 78228

Type: Volunteer/Other

Pay: $150/month

Help students with academic choices, campus resources, and career planning through one-on-one and group advising. Good option if you want advising experience on your resume and can commit to a hybrid volunteer role.

Employer: Not listed (works with COMEBACK SPORTS Coaching Staff )

Not listed (works with ) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time (6–20 hours/week)

Pay: From $20/hour

Coach kids and students in baseball or softball through private lessons, clinics, and camps. Flexible schedule and a good fit if you love the game and have coaching or playing experience.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—San Antonio roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.