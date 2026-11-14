San Antonio’s customer-facing jobs are busy and hiring across retail, banking, housing, and hospitality. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, there’s a good mix of entry-level and leadership roles open right now.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $18–$28/hour

Deadline: Application window expected to close 01/13/2027

Lead store operations, inventory, and a front-end team while keeping customer service strong. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and can work a flexible schedule with some early mornings, overnights, and weekends. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.

Employer: Home Pros For Texas LLC

Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Full-time, in person

Oversee a customer service team in a home-improvement setting, handle escalated calls, and run training and staffing. Great for someone with sales, call center, and management experience who wants to build and coach a high-energy team. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 8722 Perrin Beitel Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217

8722 Perrin Beitel Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217 Type: Full-time

Run a busy convenience store: hire and train staff, manage inventory, scheduling, and store finances. Good for someone with retail experience who wants full P&L responsibility and can work flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends).

Employer: Spectrum

Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour base, up to $22.50/hour with commission & incentives

Be the face of Spectrum in-store, selling internet, TV, and mobile while hitting sales and service goals. Great for tech-comfortable, bilingual (Spanish) candidates who like commission, a fast pace, and free/discounted Spectrum services.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: San Antonio, TX branches

San Antonio, TX branches Type: Full-time

Posting End Date: 12/01/2026 (may close earlier)

Frontline banking role focused on opening accounts, handling teller transactions, and helping customers with everyday finances. Designed with veterans and service members in mind; requires at least 6+ months of customer interaction experience and ability to work some Saturdays.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 2118 S. Zarzamora St, San Antonio, TX 78207

2118 S. Zarzamora St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Type: Full-time

Train to run your own Dollar Tree: hiring, merchandising, freight, and daily operations. Best for candidates with 3+ years retail management and comfort with physical work. Offers quarterly bonus potential, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more benefits.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Full-time

Lead merchandising and floorsets, coach the team, and act as a key Leader on Duty. Ideal if you love fashion, have prior retail management experience, and want growth plus 40% off at AE & Aerie and access to health, retirement, and PTO (eligibility-based).

Employer: LoanStar Title Loans

Location: 1801 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78221

1801 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78221 Type: Full-time, in person

Handle loan inquiries, payments, and vehicle evaluations while supporting customers daily. Strong fit for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates who want set hours (Mon–Fri 10–6, rotating Sat 9–3, no Sundays) plus medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, and paid training.

Employer: MAA

Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Full-time

Support residents at an apartment community: move-ins/outs, inspections, service requests, and events. Great for someone with 1–3 years of customer service/admin who likes a mix of office work, property walks, and resident engagement; bilingual skills preferred.

Employer: Star Club

Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Full-time

Face-to-face role helping customers understand products, promotions, and options while spotting sales opportunities. Good entry point if you’re friendly, coachable, and want training in customer service and sales; prior experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Home Pros for Texas

Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20–$23/hour, about 40 hours/week

Manage inbound/outbound calls, schedule technicians, and keep dispatch running smoothly. Best for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates with 2+ years dispatch and call center experience who want solid pay plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Clothes Mentor

Location: Park North (410/San Pedro), San Antonio, TX 78216

Park North (410/San Pedro), San Antonio, TX 78216 Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $11/hour

Help run a women’s resale fashion store—merchandising, customer service, cash handling, and social content. Great for fashion lovers who want flexible schedules, employee discount, and growth paths (Buyer, Key Holder, Shift Leader); evenings/weekends are a must.

Employer: Hilton (Hill Country hotel near SeaWorld)

Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Type: Part-time, overnight

Overnight front-desk role that mixes guest service with end-of-day accounting and reports. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and can work overnights, weekends, and holidays in a resort-style hotel setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.