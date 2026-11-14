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San Antonio
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in San Antonio
13 days ago
San Antonio’s customer-facing jobs are busy and hiring across retail, banking, housing, and hospitality. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, there’s a good mix of entry-level and leadership roles open right now.
Operations Manager – CVS Pharmacy
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18–$28/hour
- Deadline: Application window expected to close 01/13/2027
Lead store operations, inventory, and a front-end team while keeping customer service strong. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience and can work a flexible schedule with some early mornings, overnights, and weekends. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.
Customer Service Representative (CSR) Manager
- Employer: Home Pros For Texas LLC
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, in person
Oversee a customer service team in a home-improvement setting, handle escalated calls, and run training and staffing. Great for someone with sales, call center, and management experience who wants to build and coach a high-energy team. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount.
Store Manager
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 8722 Perrin Beitel Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217
- Type: Full-time
Run a busy convenience store: hire and train staff, manage inventory, scheduling, and store finances. Good for someone with retail experience who wants full P&L responsibility and can work flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends).
Retail Sales Specialist (Bilingual Spanish)
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18/hour base, up to $22.50/hour with commission & incentives
Be the face of Spectrum in-store, selling internet, TV, and mobile while hitting sales and service goals. Great for tech-comfortable, bilingual (Spanish) candidates who like commission, a fast pace, and free/discounted Spectrum services.
Personal Banker – Military Boots to Banking
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: San Antonio, TX branches
- Type: Full-time
- Posting End Date: 12/01/2026 (may close earlier)
Frontline banking role focused on opening accounts, handling teller transactions, and helping customers with everyday finances. Designed with veterans and service members in mind; requires at least 6+ months of customer interaction experience and ability to work some Saturdays.
Store Manager in Training
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 2118 S. Zarzamora St, San Antonio, TX 78207
- Type: Full-time
Train to run your own Dollar Tree: hiring, merchandising, freight, and daily operations. Best for candidates with 3+ years retail management and comfort with physical work. Offers quarterly bonus potential, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more benefits.
AE – Merchandising Team Leader (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
Lead merchandising and floorsets, coach the team, and act as a key Leader on Duty. Ideal if you love fashion, have prior retail management experience, and want growth plus 40% off at AE & Aerie and access to health, retirement, and PTO (eligibility-based).
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: LoanStar Title Loans
- Location: 1801 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78221
- Type: Full-time, in person
Handle loan inquiries, payments, and vehicle evaluations while supporting customers daily. Strong fit for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates who want set hours (Mon–Fri 10–6, rotating Sat 9–3, no Sundays) plus medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, and paid training.
Resident Experience Specialist | MAA San Antonio
- Employer: MAA
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
Support residents at an apartment community: move-ins/outs, inspections, service requests, and events. Great for someone with 1–3 years of customer service/admin who likes a mix of office work, property walks, and resident engagement; bilingual skills preferred.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Star Club
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
Face-to-face role helping customers understand products, promotions, and options while spotting sales opportunities. Good entry point if you’re friendly, coachable, and want training in customer service and sales; prior experience is a plus but not required.
Customer Service Representative / Dispatcher
- Employer: Home Pros for Texas
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $20–$23/hour, about 40 hours/week
Manage inbound/outbound calls, schedule technicians, and keep dispatch running smoothly. Best for bilingual (English/Spanish) candidates with 2+ years dispatch and call center experience who want solid pay plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discount.
Women’s Retail Merchandiser / Associate
- Employer: Clothes Mentor
- Location: Park North (410/San Pedro), San Antonio, TX 78216
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: From $11/hour
Help run a women’s resale fashion store—merchandising, customer service, cash handling, and social content. Great for fashion lovers who want flexible schedules, employee discount, and growth paths (Buyer, Key Holder, Shift Leader); evenings/weekends are a must.
Night Auditor
- Employer: Hilton (Hill Country hotel near SeaWorld)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Part-time, overnight
Overnight front-desk role that mixes guest service with end-of-day accounting and reports. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and can work overnights, weekends, and holidays in a resort-style hotel setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open and promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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