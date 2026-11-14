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🚧 San Antonio Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings
San Antonio’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid demand for people who know their way around tools, wiring, and heavy equipment. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Modernization Technician – Elevator Systems
- Employer: Elevated Facility Services
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Described as “Top Pay in the industry” (no exact range listed)
- Why it’s interesting: Work on full modernizations and repairs of hydraulic and traction elevators, including controllers, doors, pumps, hoist machines, wiring, and safety tests. Comes with free single health insurance, low-cost family coverage, 401(k) match, and advancement through CET training if you want to grow your career.
Electrical Apprentice / Journeyman – Commercial Projects
- Employer: Hays Electrical Services
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay:
- Electrical Apprentices: $18.00 – $37.00/hour
- Journeyman Electricians: $38.00 – $48.00/hour
- Overtime opportunities available
- Why it’s interesting: Steady commercial work across data centers, hospitality, multifamily, solar, and more. You’ll install, maintain, and repair electrical systems to NEC standards, with a 401(k) + match, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid holidays, and clear career advancement paths.
Note: This role appears on both LinkedIn and Indeed with the same details; it’s listed here once.
Painter – Industrial & Commercial Projects
- Employer: Taurus Industrial Group
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Not clearly stated (likely full-time; check listing)
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Hands-on painting work on walls, ceilings, and structures, with a focus on prep, priming, and high-quality finishes. Ideal if you have proven painting experience, know your materials and tools (including spray equipment), and like detailed work that makes industrial and commercial spaces look sharp.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a shift, location, or duty mix that fits you better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.