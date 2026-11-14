San Antonio’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid demand for people who know their way around tools, wiring, and heavy equipment. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Elevated Facility Services

Elevated Facility Services Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Described as “Top Pay in the industry” (no exact range listed)

Described as (no exact range listed) Why it’s interesting: Work on full modernizations and repairs of hydraulic and traction elevators, including controllers, doors, pumps, hoist machines, wiring, and safety tests. Comes with free single health insurance, low-cost family coverage, 401(k) match, and advancement through CET training if you want to grow your career.

Employer: Hays Electrical Services

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Electrical Apprentices: $18.00 – $37.00/hour Journeyman Electricians: $38.00 – $48.00/hour Overtime opportunities available

Why it’s interesting: Steady commercial work across data centers, hospitality, multifamily, solar, and more. You’ll install, maintain, and repair electrical systems to NEC standards, with a 401(k) + match, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid holidays, and clear career advancement paths.

Note: This role appears on both LinkedIn and Indeed with the same details; it’s listed here once.

Employer: Taurus Industrial Group

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Not clearly stated (likely full-time; check listing)

Not clearly stated (likely full-time; check listing) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Hands-on painting work on walls, ceilings, and structures, with a focus on prep, priming, and high-quality finishes. Ideal if you have proven painting experience, know your materials and tools (including spray equipment), and like detailed work that makes industrial and commercial spaces look sharp.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a shift, location, or duty mix that fits you better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.