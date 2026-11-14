San Antonio is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings, grounds, and facilities in top shape. Here are several solid options, from entry-level housekeeping to high-security data center roles.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour

This resort housekeeping job keeps guest rooms and lobbies clean and stocked. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, wellness programs) and a stable, year-round schedule.

Employer: Nexus Health Systems – Nexus Neurorecovery Center

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

This role supports a residential healthcare setting for adolescents, focusing on detailed cleaning and infection control. Good fit if you like meaningful work, are careful with safety rules, and want steady hours in a clinical environment.

Employer: Labatt Food Service – Direct Source Meats

Location: San Antonio, TX (Director Dr.)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Day-shift sanitation in a cold, wet food-production plant (Mon–Fri, about 9:00 am–5:30 pm). Offers a $500 sign-on bonus, paid training, solid benefits, 401(k) with contributions, and a company that notes it has never had a layoff.

Employer: Kairoi Residential

Location: San Antonio, TX – Medical Center area

Type: Full-time

Get vacant apartments ready for new residents with cleaning, light repairs, and touch-ups. Great for someone with basic maintenance skills (painting, minor plumbing/electrical) who wants to grow on a property maintenance team.

Employer: CBRE

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, mobile role

You’ll travel between buildings handling preventive maintenance and repairs on mechanical and electrical systems. Good match if you have 1–2 years of facilities or trade experience, a valid driver’s license, and want to build a career with a large commercial real estate company.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (Amazon Data Services, Inc.)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, 24/7 shift coverage

Pay: $37.64–$65.91/hour (base range)

Hands-on role keeping a secure AWS data center running (power, cooling, generators, UPS, etc.). Requires 2+ years relevant experience and an active TS/SCI with polygraph. Comes with Amazon’s full benefits, stock, and career-growth paths.

Employer: Methodist Healthcare System – Methodist Hospital

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time

Environmental Services role cleaning patient rooms and hospital areas, changing linens, and handling spills with proper infection control. Offers access to big-hospital benefits (health plans, 401(k) match, education help, and more) depending on status.

Employer: Foresight Asset Management, LLC

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Keep an apartment community looking sharp by cleaning common areas, pool upkeep, trash areas, and helping turn vacant units. Outdoor, active job with basic maintenance tasks and lots of variety day to day.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—San Antonio employers are hiring now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.