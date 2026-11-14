San Antonio has some nice admin and front office roles open right now, from healthcare to pets to construction. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – South Texas Radiology Imaging Centers (STRIC)

HCA Healthcare – South Texas Radiology Imaging Centers (STRIC) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front desk team at one of the largest outpatient imaging providers in the area. You’ll supervise staff, handle scheduling, support patient check‑ins, and help keep cash handling and deposits on track. Role comes with comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, education support, and more.

Employer: Barkaritaville Pet Resort

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time & part-time options, on-site

Full-time & part-time options, on-site Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour + tips (based on experience)

Front office role at a locally owned pet resort, ideal if you have 3+ years of admin or high‑volume customer service. You’ll greet clients, manage phones and reservations, handle payments, and keep records accurate. Full‑time staff may get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts.

Employer: Allbrite Construction

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $25.00–$30.00/hour

Office-based role keeping construction projects organized. You’ll coordinate calendars and meetings, manage front desk and phones, handle data entry and filing, and support the team with Microsoft Office and some QuickBooks. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and retirement plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.