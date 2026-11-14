San Antonio’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level clerks to senior managers. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: United Career Fairs (hiring for Thrivent )

United Career Fairs (hiring for ) Location: San Antonio, Texas Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time (commission + incentives)

(commission + incentives) Salary: Base salary + commissions (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Note: Meet hiring managers at the San Antonio Professional Sales & Management Career Fair on November 17, 2026 (6–8 pm) at Westin San Antonio North

This role is all about giving purpose-based financial advice, with up to 14 weeks of paid training, support to get your licenses (SIE, Series 7 & 66, insurance), and unlimited earning potential through commissions and bonuses.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Antonio, TX (predominantly remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,600 – $162,800 per year

Deadline: Recruiting ends November 22, 2026

Lead a portfolio of finance systems, manage enhancements, testing, and integrations, and guide a team in the US and India. This is a senior role for someone with 5+ years’ experience in finance systems and strong skills in areas like Engagement Management, Forecasting, and ERP.

Employer: H-E-B

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Dig into complex financial data to support corporate planning, budgeting, forecasting, and new business decisions. This role suits someone with 6–8 years of experience, strong analytics, and the ability to influence senior leadership.

Employer: M2 Technology

Location: San Antonio, TX 78258 (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, PTO, flexible schedule

Support day-to-day accounting with AP/AR, journal entries, reconciliations, and reporting. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Excel and accounting software, and want a hybrid schedule.

Employer: Grizzly Completion Services

Location: San Antonio, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Handle full-cycle AP for multiple companies (plumbing, sanitation, childcare) using QuickBooks Desktop and advanced Excel (Pivot Tables). Great for someone with 2+ years AP/bookkeeping who likes juggling multiple entities and tight deadlines.

Employer: Nissei America, Inc.

Location: San Antonio, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8 am–5 pm)

Salary: $22.00 – $26.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life, PTO, relocation assistance

Work across banking, AR/AP, commissions, taxes, and GL reconciliations, with exposure to international accounting (US, Japan, Italy, Mexico). Ideal for someone with a degree in Accounting and 3+ years’ experience who wants broad hands-on work.

Employer: Strata Innovative Solutions

Location: San Antonio, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the billing cycle from invoice to month-end close, working with contracts, pricing, and high-volume billing. Best for someone with 1+ year in billing/AR, strong Excel and ERP/billing system skills, and comfort in a fast-paced environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—San Antonio employers are hiring across many experience levels right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.