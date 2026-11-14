📅 New parks celebration in Tobin Hill & Lavaca

The City of San Antonio is hosting two ribbon cutting events on Saturday, November 14, 2026 to celebrate new and improved parks.

• Terry Court Park – 229 Terry Ct. (Tobin Hill)

Ribbon cutting from 10–11 a.m.

This new 1-acre park includes a drinking fountain, pollinator garden, solar lighting, bench, pet waste station, and new trees.

• Labor Street Park – 436 Labor St. (Lavaca)

Ribbon cutting from 12–1 p.m.

Upgrades include a new fenced dog park with lighting, accessible walkways, drinking fountain, picnic tables, and a new basketball court with adjustable goals.

Both projects were funded in part by the voter-approved 2022–2027 Bond, along with other City funds. Neighbors are invited to come out, see the changes, and enjoy the parks.