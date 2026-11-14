📢 San Antonio hosts record Texas city leaders conference

This week, San Antonio hosted the Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference, drawing more than 4,000 municipal leaders, elected officials, city staff, and community partners from across Texas.

District 3 Councilmember Phyllis Viagran, a TML Board Member, helped welcome attendees and led two special events: a Tour of the Southside and a Mayors’ Breakfast.

The conference gave visitors a look at San Antonio’s history, culture, economic growth, neighborhoods, and Southside, including its World Heritage missions, growing industries, and educational institutions.

To learn more about the Texas Municipal League, visit TML.org.

Media contact: Addinelly Moreno Soto, 210-207-7008.