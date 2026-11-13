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San Antonio
Edgewood ISD names 2026-27 Campus Teachers of Year
10 days ago
Edgewood ISD in San Antonio has named its 2026-2027 EISD Campus Teachers of the Year, honoring educators whose work shows strong passion, dedication, and commitment to student success across the district. The recognition highlights teachers who represent the very best of Edgewood ISD in serving students and their school communities.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Edgewood ISD - San Antonio, Texas
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