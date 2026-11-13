San Antonio’s logistics scene is busy right now, from global manufacturing to cross‑border freight and even military roles. Here are several solid options if you like keeping goods and materials moving.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: San Antonio, Texas Metropolitan Area (global travel 30–50%)

(global travel 30–50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead how materials move through Johnson Controls plants worldwide—AGVs/AMRs, conveyors, plant layout, and warehouse flow. This is a high-impact, hands-on role for someone with 10+ years in material flow/intralogistics who wants to set global standards and drive big improvements on the factory floor.

Employer: US Army Medical Department (AMEDD)

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, Active Duty / Reserve / National Guard, Enlisted

Salary: Not listed (military pay + benefits)

Entry-level role where you manage fuel reception, storage, and delivery for vehicles and aircraft. Includes 10 weeks Basic + 10 weeks Advanced Training, chances for national certifications, and paths to higher rank and pay if you bring prior skills.

Employer: TRAXION

Location: San Antonio, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $20.00/hour

Coordinate international and cross-border transportation from start to finish, keeping customers happy and freight moving. Great fit if you have 3+ years in transportation/logistics, 2+ years in international transport, and business-level English and Spanish.

Employer: Tower Semiconductor

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Site-based procurement role in a high-tech semiconductor environment, handling materials, equipment, and services. You’ll manage POs, negotiate with suppliers, track delivery and inventory, and support cost savings—ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Supply Chain/Business and experience with SAP or similar systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next one.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.