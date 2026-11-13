San Antonio’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like complex projects and real responsibility. If you’re mid to senior level, there are a few strong options worth a closer look.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: San Antonio, TX (hybrid; also supports Austin team)

(hybrid; also supports Austin team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,200 – $176,800 base

Lead electrical design for commercial, federal, data centers, and higher-ed projects while mentoring junior engineers. You’ll own complex power design work (Revit, NEC/NFPA, arc flash studies) and get strong benefits plus hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Matrix Design Group Inc.

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $120,000 + bonuses

Employee-owned firm where you’ll design buildings, bridges, retaining walls, culverts, foundations, and water structures and help lead projects. Good fit if you want PE-track or already licensed, like variety, and want a say in how projects and processes run.

Employer: BW Design Group

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role in a top-ranked control system integrator, designing and programming PLC/HMI/SCADA systems for high-speed and automated manufacturing. Expect up to 50% travel, deep work with Allen-Bradley and FactoryTalk, and strong growth support if you want to level up as both an engineer and consultant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are open to shaping roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.