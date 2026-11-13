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🏗️ San Antonio Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles $95K–$175K+
San Antonio’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like complex projects and real responsibility. If you’re mid to senior level, there are a few strong options worth a closer look.
Mid-Level Electrical Engineer – Cities & Places
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: San Antonio, TX (hybrid; also supports Austin team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,200 – $176,800 base
Lead electrical design for commercial, federal, data centers, and higher-ed projects while mentoring junior engineers. You’ll own complex power design work (Revit, NEC/NFPA, arc flash studies) and get strong benefits plus hybrid flexibility.
Mid-Level Structural Project Engineer
- Employer: Matrix Design Group Inc.
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $120,000 + bonuses
Employee-owned firm where you’ll design buildings, bridges, retaining walls, culverts, foundations, and water structures and help lead projects. Good fit if you want PE-track or already licensed, like variety, and want a say in how projects and processes run.
Senior Controls Engineer
- Employer: BW Design Group
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role in a top-ranked control system integrator, designing and programming PLC/HMI/SCADA systems for high-speed and automated manufacturing. Expect up to 50% travel, deep work with Allen-Bradley and FactoryTalk, and strong growth support if you want to level up as both an engineer and consultant.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are open to shaping roles around the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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