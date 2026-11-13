San Antonio’s creative scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in events, resorts, and social media. If you love visual storytelling or live shows, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Club Med

Club Med Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Design and maintain costumes and accessories for resort events and shows. You’ll handle budgeting, setup for performances, and work closely with the technical team to keep every show looking sharp and safe. Role is open to people with disabilities, and you may even get to step on stage.

Employer: Infinity Memories

Infinity Memories Location: San Antonio, TX (Hybrid remote)

Type: Other (event-based)

Other (event-based) Pay: From $15.00 per hour

High-energy event roles working luxury weddings and big corporate events with photo booth tech. They’re hiring Event Specialists, Event Support Staff, and Installers—great if you’re outgoing, love fun environments, and want flexible, event-focused work.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: San Antonio, TX (In person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour (about 2–5 hours per week)

Create photo and video content for social media, following shot lists and delivering files in platform-ready formats. Good fit if you know cameras, lighting, sound, and tools like Photoshop, Lightroom, After Effects, and the Adobe Creative Suite.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties can be flexible, and it might be a great fit once you read more.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.