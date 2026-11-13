San Antonio’s building scene is busy, and hands-on roles are in steady demand. Here are several solid options if you like working with tools, plans, and real projects you can see.

Employer: Adams Automotive

Adams Automotive Location: San Antonio, TX (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Work on cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and even farm and industrial machines. Good fit if you already know your way around diagnostics, brakes, diesel, and electrical systems and want steady shop work with lots of variety.

Employer: Guido Companies

Location: San Antonio, Texas Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based construction role where you price out commercial projects, review drawings, and build bids. Ideal if you have 5+ years estimating experience and a background in Construction Management, Architecture, Business, or Engineering.

Employer: Taurus Industrial Group

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Not listed (industrial field role)

Not listed (industrial field role) Pay: Not listed

Entry-level industrial construction job in refineries, plants, and big job sites. Great if you’re reliable, willing to learn, and ready for physical work outdoors using basic hand and power tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail and may lead you to other roles with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.