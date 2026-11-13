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San Antonio
🍽️ San Antonio Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
5 days ago
San Antonio’s food scene is busy right now, from downtown bars to resort kitchens and hotel front desks. If you like fast-paced shifts and talking with people, there’s a lot here for you.
Bartender – Country & Sports Bar
- Employer: Sore Loser
- Location: Downtown San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $2.13–$7.25/hr + tips
Experienced bartenders only at this busy country/sports bar near Commerce St. Expect late nights, strong tip potential, required TABC & Food Handler, and monthly meetings plus some social media engagement.
Banquet Cook I – Signia by Hilton La Cantera Resort & Spa
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: La Cantera area, San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead cook role at a large Hill Country resort with multiple restaurants and event spaces. You’ll handle higher-level recipes, oversee stations, and get access to Hilton travel discounts, PTO, and full benefits (eligibility varies).
Bartender – Cocktail & Speed Bar
- Employer: Pink Shark
- Location: Downtown San Antonio, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $2.13–$7.25/hr + tips
Downtown cocktail and speed bar looking for fast, experienced bartenders. Requires TABC & Food Handler, late-night availability, and social media engagement, with regular meetings and prep shifts.
Host
- Employer: Piranha Izakaya
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: 30–40 hrs/week
- Pay: $11–$15/hr
Front-door role greeting guests, managing the waitlist, and helping the dining room run smoothly. Evening/weekend availability needed; they’ll train the right friendly, organized person.
Food Captain
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 1303 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, days & evenings
- Pay: Not listed
Convenience-store food leader role, overseeing food operations and shifts. Good fit if you like structure, steady hours, and a larger company environment.
Shift Manager
- Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $18/hr (based on location/availability/experience)
Run shifts, lead crew, and keep service fast and friendly. Comes with tuition help, PTO, meal discounts, and options for medical, dental, and vision.
General Manager – McDonald’s
- Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Full-restaurant leadership role overseeing sales, staffing, and operations. Includes PTO, holidays, education programs, and access to health and insurance benefits.
Central Market Executive Chef – Broadway
- Employer: H‑E‑B / Central Market
- Location: Broadway, San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
High-level chef role running the Chef’s Case and Café on the Run. You’ll manage menus, food quality, financials, and a kitchen team in a foodie-focused grocery setting.
General Manager – Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant
- Employer: Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant (franchise)
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a fast-paced seafood restaurant with responsibility for sales, staffing, and community marketing. Offers bonus potential, medical plan, 401(k), vacation pay, and meal benefits.
Hotel Front Office Host
- Employer: Hyatt
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front desk role handling check-ins, payments, and guest questions. Includes hotel room discounts, PTO, 401(k) match, insurance after 30 days, bus pass/parking help, and free staff meals.
Server – Trapper’s Sushi
- Employer: Trapper’s Sushi
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $7.25/hr + tips
Serve sushi, manage orders and payments, and keep guests happy in a busy dining room. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, meal discounts, and growth opportunities.
Server – Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Employer: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Not listed (server role)
- Pay: Varies by location + tips
Upscale steakhouse server position with a strong focus on wine and fine dining service. Great fit if you have at least two years of serving experience and want higher-end checks and a polished environment.
Guest Experience Agent – Hilton Palacio del Rio
- Employer: Hilton Palacio del Rio / Zachry Hotels
- Location: 200 South Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front desk/guest service role at a full-service riverwalk hotel. You’ll handle check-ins, billing, and guest requests, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid leave, bonuses, and tuition help.
Line Cook – Chinese Cuisine
- Employer: Asia Chinese Cuisine
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $520–$640 per week
Line cook role for someone experienced with Chinese dishes and strong knife skills. Offers steady weekly pay, an employee discount, and a flexible schedule.
Barista – Redland Location
- Employer: Brevity Coffee Co.
- Location: Redland area, San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $9–$15/hr
Drive-thru style coffee spot looking for fast, friendly baristas who can work mornings, evenings, and weekends. Includes an employee discount and at least two shifts per week.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh. A quick resume update today could be your next steady paycheck.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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