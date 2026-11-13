San Antonio’s food scene is busy right now, from downtown bars to resort kitchens and hotel front desks. If you like fast-paced shifts and talking with people, there’s a lot here for you.

Employer: Sore Loser

Sore Loser Location: Downtown San Antonio, TX

Downtown Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $2.13–$7.25/hr + tips

Experienced bartenders only at this busy country/sports bar near Commerce St. Expect late nights, strong tip potential, required TABC & Food Handler, and monthly meetings plus some social media engagement.

Employer: Hilton

Location: La Cantera area, San Antonio, TX

La Cantera area, Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Lead cook role at a large Hill Country resort with multiple restaurants and event spaces. You’ll handle higher-level recipes, oversee stations, and get access to Hilton travel discounts, PTO, and full benefits (eligibility varies).

Employer: Pink Shark

Pink Shark Location: Downtown San Antonio, TX

Downtown Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $2.13–$7.25/hr + tips

Downtown cocktail and speed bar looking for fast, experienced bartenders. Requires TABC & Food Handler, late-night availability, and social media engagement, with regular meetings and prep shifts.

Employer: Piranha Izakaya

Piranha Izakaya Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: 30–40 hrs/week

30–40 hrs/week Pay: $11–$15/hr

Front-door role greeting guests, managing the waitlist, and helping the dining room run smoothly. Evening/weekend availability needed; they’ll train the right friendly, organized person.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1303 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio, TX

1303 Callaghan Rd, Type: Full-time, days & evenings

Full-time, days & evenings Pay: Not listed

Convenience-store food leader role, overseeing food operations and shifts. Good fit if you like structure, steady hours, and a larger company environment.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

McDonald’s (franchise location) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Up to $18/hr (based on location/availability/experience)

Run shifts, lead crew, and keep service fast and friendly. Comes with tuition help, PTO, meal discounts, and options for medical, dental, and vision.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

McDonald’s (franchise location) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Full-restaurant leadership role overseeing sales, staffing, and operations. Includes PTO, holidays, education programs, and access to health and insurance benefits.

Employer: H‑E‑B / Central Market

Location: Broadway, San Antonio, TX

Broadway, Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

High-level chef role running the Chef’s Case and Café on the Run. You’ll manage menus, food quality, financials, and a kitchen team in a foodie-focused grocery setting.

Employer: Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant (franchise)

(franchise) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Lead a fast-paced seafood restaurant with responsibility for sales, staffing, and community marketing. Offers bonus potential, medical plan, 401(k), vacation pay, and meal benefits.

Employer: Hyatt

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Front desk role handling check-ins, payments, and guest questions. Includes hotel room discounts, PTO, 401(k) match, insurance after 30 days, bus pass/parking help, and free staff meals.

Employer: Trapper’s Sushi

Trapper’s Sushi Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $7.25/hr + tips

Serve sushi, manage orders and payments, and keep guests happy in a busy dining room. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) match, meal discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Not listed (server role)

Not listed (server role) Pay: Varies by location + tips

Upscale steakhouse server position with a strong focus on wine and fine dining service. Great fit if you have at least two years of serving experience and want higher-end checks and a polished environment.

Employer: Hilton Palacio del Rio / Zachry Hotels

Location: 200 South Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

200 South Alamo St, Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Front desk/guest service role at a full-service riverwalk hotel. You’ll handle check-ins, billing, and guest requests, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid leave, bonuses, and tuition help.

Employer: Asia Chinese Cuisine

Asia Chinese Cuisine Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $520–$640 per week

Line cook role for someone experienced with Chinese dishes and strong knife skills. Offers steady weekly pay, an employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Brevity Coffee Co.

Brevity Coffee Co. Location: Redland area, San Antonio, TX

Redland area, Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $9–$15/hr

Drive-thru style coffee spot looking for fast, friendly baristas who can work mornings, evenings, and weekends. Includes an employee discount and at least two shifts per week.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh. A quick resume update today could be your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.