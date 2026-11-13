San Antonio has a steady flow of admin and front desk jobs right now, especially in healthcare and legal support. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.73/hr + $5.42/hr Health & Welfare

Highlights: Support the Office of Principal Legal Advisor (ICE) with case files, mail, scanning, and data entry. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of office experience, strong computer skills, and can pass a federal background check and obtain a DHS ICE T2 clearance.

Employer: PAM Health

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: PRN / As needed, Nights (listed as full-time in source but PRN schedule)

(listed as full-time in source but PRN schedule) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Handles a multi-line phone system, reception, and clerical tasks for a rehab hospital. Flexible scheduling and chances to grow; ideal if you already know your way around busy phone lines.

Employer: PAM Health

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, Evenings

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Similar duties as the PRN role—multi-line phones, reception, and clerical work—but with full-time hours. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: In-person, other/unspecified

In-person, other/unspecified Pay: $14.00–$15.00 per hour

Highlights: Be the first face people see—greet visitors, answer multi-line phones, schedule appointments, and handle data entry using Microsoft Office (and sometimes QuickBooks). Great if you’re organized, friendly, and like a steady office rhythm.

Employer: Encino Vision Source

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time , in person

, in person Pay: From $14.00 per hour , 30–40 hours/week expected

, Highlights: Front desk role at an optometrist office with check-in/out, phones, scheduling, and insurance/billing. Offers health insurance and paid time off, and you can cross-train in optical sales, pre-testing, and insurance billing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.