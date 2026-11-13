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San Antonio
📋 San Antonio Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk & Clerk Roles
4 days ago
San Antonio has a steady flow of admin and front desk jobs right now, especially in healthcare and legal support. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
General Clerk III – Legal Document Management
- Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.73/hr + $5.42/hr Health & Welfare
- Highlights: Support the Office of Principal Legal Advisor (ICE) with case files, mail, scanning, and data entry. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of office experience, strong computer skills, and can pass a federal background check and obtain a DHS ICE T2 clearance.
Communications Clerk – PRN Nights (Palo Alto Rehab)
- Employer: PAM Health
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: PRN / As needed, Nights (listed as full-time in source but PRN schedule)
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Handles a multi-line phone system, reception, and clerical tasks for a rehab hospital. Flexible scheduling and chances to grow; ideal if you already know your way around busy phone lines.
Communications Clerk – Full-Time Evenings (Palo Alto Rehab)
- Employer: PAM Health
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, Evenings
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Similar duties as the PRN role—multi-line phones, reception, and clerical work—but with full-time hours. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition assistance.
Front Desk Agent
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: In-person, other/unspecified
- Pay: $14.00–$15.00 per hour
- Highlights: Be the first face people see—greet visitors, answer multi-line phones, schedule appointments, and handle data entry using Microsoft Office (and sometimes QuickBooks). Great if you’re organized, friendly, and like a steady office rhythm.
Medical Front Desk Receptionist / Medical Billing
- Employer: Encino Vision Source
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person
- Pay: From $14.00 per hour, 30–40 hours/week expected
- Highlights: Front desk role at an optometrist office with check-in/out, phones, scheduling, and insurance/billing. Offers health insurance and paid time off, and you can cross-train in optical sales, pre-testing, and insurance billing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.