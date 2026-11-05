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History
Historic Folk Victorian Home Highlights Area’s Past
7 days ago
A two-story Folk Victorian home in the King William neighborhood features a large gallery porch with delicate spindle friezes and decorative balustrades that define its wood-frame front. Built for saddler C. H. Dean in the late 1890s, the house shows the early home life of merchants who helped shape the area’s history.
This content is adapted from materials provided by King William Fair
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