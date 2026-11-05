Overnight closures at Loop 1604/I-10 interchange

Nightly closures are set from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on November 6–9 at the Loop 1604/I-10 interchange for bridge construction. I-10 will have alternating lane closures, but one direction will stay open at all times, and all flyovers will remain open. More information: https://t.co/4XpsXjtVVg

This content is adapted from materials provided by TxDOT San Antonio