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San Antonio
Overnight closures at Loop 1604/I-10 interchange
7 days ago
Nightly closures are set from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on November 6–9 at the Loop 1604/I-10 interchange for bridge construction. I-10 will have alternating lane closures, but one direction will stay open at all times, and all flyovers will remain open. More information: https://t.co/4XpsXjtVVg
This content is adapted from materials provided by TxDOT San Antonio
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