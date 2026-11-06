🏗️ Several Architecture & Engineering Roles in San Antonio, Up to $209K

San Antonio’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in infrastructure, aviation, and data centers. If you’re an experienced designer or PE, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Firetrol Protection Systems

Firetrol Protection Systems Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and lay out fire alarm and access control systems in AutoCAD for a national fire protection leader. Great fit if you know NFPA 72/101, are proficient in AutoCAD 2019+, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and clear growth paths in life safety.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus + potential path to ownership)

Lead and grow a surface water / H&H practice while mentoring staff and driving business development. Ideal for an 8+ year Civil PE with local client relationships who wants high autonomy, strong retirement match (2:1 on 4%), half-day Fridays, and robust professional development support.

Employer: Oracle

Location: San Antonio, TX (travel up to two weeks/month)

(travel up to two weeks/month) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,300 – $209,500/year, plus possible bonus and equity

Senior lead role overseeing commissioning for multiple data centers, from electrical and mechanical systems to life safety and controls. Best for a mission-critical pro who can set commissioning standards, manage colocation partners, and mentor junior engineers, with access to comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, and generous PTO/leave.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time (hybrid work)

(hybrid work) Salary: $94,300 – $160,000/year

Work on runways, taxiways, drainage, and site development for general aviation, commercial, and military airfields. Great for a Civil PE with 5+ years of airfield design, strong AutoCAD/Civil 3D skills, and interest in large, complex aviation projects with unlimited PTO for exempt staff, 401(k), and potential bonuses/stock.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these firms hire for related roles, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.