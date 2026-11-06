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San Antonio
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in San Antonio
9 days ago
San Antonio is busy hiring for front-line customer service and retail roles right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, there are some solid options here.
Store Manager in Training – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: San Antonio, TX (1303 Callaghan Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a convenience store while you learn the business. You’ll recruit and train staff, manage inventory and cash, and drive sales with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends).
Call Center Specialist – InfiCare Staffing
- Employer: InfiCare Staffing
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle customer questions by phone, chat, and email in a fast-paced call center. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, know Excel and CRM tools, and have 1–3 years of customer service or sales support experience.
Assistant Store Manager – AutoZone
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy auto parts store, coach the team, and drive sales. Good for someone with leadership experience, basic automotive knowledge, and flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Customer Service Representative (Days) – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: San Antonio, TX (1802 S General McMullen Dr)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Frontline store role with weekly pay, bonuses, benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement. You’ll run the register, help with food, keep the store clean, and work weekday day shifts with weekend availability.
Customer Service Representative (Overnights) – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: San Antonio, TX (4070 Perrin Central Blvd)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar CSR role but on overnight shifts. Includes medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, and room to grow if you like quieter, late-night hours.
Store Team Member – Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a high-energy store helping customers with sports and outdoor gear. Multiple paths: sales (apparel, footwear, hunting/fishing, cashier), logistics, inventory, or asset protection.
Telephone Triage – Retina Associates of South Texas, PA
- Employer: Retina Associates of South Texas, PA
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Answer a high volume of patient calls, confirm appointments, and route patients to the right clinic staff. Comes with health, dental, 401(k) + match, and a steady 8AM–5PM schedule.
Tour Receptionist / Specialist Sales Front Desk – Hyatt Vacation Ownership
- Employer: Hyatt Vacation Ownership
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $17.60/hour
Welcome guests arriving for vacation ownership sales tours, offer refreshments, and support the sales team. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, travel discounts, and requires weekend/holiday availability.
Assistant Fitness Manager – HASfit Personal Training
- Employer: HASfit Personal Training
- Location: San Antonio, TX 78216
- Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week, in person)
- Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour
Help keep a neighborhood gym running smoothly: enter new member agreements, assist with payroll and schedules, call leads, give tours, and sell training memberships. Great for someone with 2+ years of customer service who wants flexible, part-time hours.
Assistant Branch Manager – Payment 1 Financial
- Employer: Payment 1 Financial
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour + bonuses
Support a consumer lending branch by helping customers with loans, reviewing credit, and handling deposits and collections. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and clear promotion paths.
Customer Service Representative – U-Haul
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus
Be the face of U-Haul helping customers rent and return trucks and trailers, inspect equipment, and use mobile tools to manage rentals. Includes strong benefits, paid holidays (if eligible), and on-the-job training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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