🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in San Antonio

San Antonio is busy hiring for front-line customer service and retail roles right now. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: San Antonio, TX (1303 Callaghan Rd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a convenience store while you learn the business. You’ll recruit and train staff, manage inventory and cash, and drive sales with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends).

Employer: InfiCare Staffing

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle customer questions by phone, chat, and email in a fast-paced call center. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, know Excel and CRM tools, and have 1–3 years of customer service or sales support experience.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy auto parts store, coach the team, and drive sales. Good for someone with leadership experience, basic automotive knowledge, and flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Circle K

Location: San Antonio, TX (1802 S General McMullen Dr)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline store role with weekly pay, bonuses, benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement. You’ll run the register, help with food, keep the store clean, and work weekday day shifts with weekend availability.

Employer: Circle K

Location: San Antonio, TX (4070 Perrin Central Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar CSR role but on overnight shifts. Includes medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, and room to grow if you like quieter, late-night hours.

Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a high-energy store helping customers with sports and outdoor gear. Multiple paths: sales (apparel, footwear, hunting/fishing, cashier), logistics, inventory, or asset protection.

Employer: Retina Associates of South Texas, PA

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Answer a high volume of patient calls, confirm appointments, and route patients to the right clinic staff. Comes with health, dental, 401(k) + match, and a steady 8AM–5PM schedule.

Employer: Hyatt Vacation Ownership

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $17.60/hour

Welcome guests arriving for vacation ownership sales tours, offer refreshments, and support the sales team. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, travel discounts, and requires weekend/holiday availability.

Employer: HASfit Personal Training

Location: San Antonio, TX 78216

Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Help keep a neighborhood gym running smoothly: enter new member agreements, assist with payroll and schedules, call leads, give tours, and sell training memberships. Great for someone with 2+ years of customer service who wants flexible, part-time hours.

Employer: Payment 1 Financial

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour + bonuses

Support a consumer lending branch by helping customers with loans, reviewing credit, and handling deposits and collections. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and clear promotion paths.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus

Be the face of U-Haul helping customers rent and return trucks and trailers, inspect equipment, and use mobile tools to manage rentals. Includes strong benefits, paid holidays (if eligible), and on-the-job training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.