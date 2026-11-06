💻 San Antonio IT Roles with Multiple TS/SCI & Cloud Openings

San Antonio’s tech scene is busy, especially around defense, data, and cloud. If you’ve got clearance or solid enterprise skills, there’s a lot to pick from right now.

Employer: Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS)

Air Force Civilian Service (AFCS) Location: Lackland AFB, San Antonio, TX

Lackland AFB, Type: Full-time, civilian federal (DCIPS)

Salary: $117,000 – $133,000 (TLMS may apply for eligible STEM degrees)

(TLMS may apply for eligible STEM degrees) Clearance: Must be able to obtain/maintain TS/SCI

Must be able to obtain/maintain Why it’s interesting: Senior cyber role leading security for the Level UP software factory and Unified Platform. Heavy focus on Kubernetes, containers, cloud, CI/CD, and DevSecOps in a mission-critical Air Force environment. U.S. citizenship, mobility agreement, drug test, and IA/DAWIA certifications required.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $225,000 (annualized USD)

(annualized USD) Clearance: TS/SCI required

required Why it’s interesting: Lead data science work on high-impact problems (national security, fraud, health, etc.). You’ll build predictive models, work with structured/unstructured data, and guide a team using Python, SQL, and ML/AI tools. DoD 8140 Level II cert (e.g., Security+, CySA+, CISSP) and up to 25% travel.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $225,000 (annualized USD)

(annualized USD) Clearance: TS/SCI required

required Why it’s interesting: Senior role (10+ years in software engineering) shaping data and analytics solutions for the Army. Work with Python/R, TensorFlow, ElasticSearch, Hadoop, Tableau, JavaScript/NodeJS to build and scale data products and web UIs. Great fit if you like leading technical direction and mentoring.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,400 – $158,000 (annualized USD)

(annualized USD) Clearance: Secret required

required Why it’s interesting: Hands-on AWS and DevOps role supporting Army cloud environments. You’ll manage and troubleshoot Kubernetes, Helm, Docker, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud networking/storage. Great next step if you have 2+ years in cloud ops plus Security+ or similar DoD IAT II/III cert.

Employer: Deloitte (Deloitte Global)

(Deloitte Global) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Global-facing role supporting DDI & Remote Access VPN services that run 24x7 for Deloitte member firms. Work with Infoblox, BlueCat, Palo Alto, DNS/DHCP/IPAM, and monitoring tools, handling alerts, incidents, and policy changes across a large enterprise network.

Employer: Everware Consulting GmbH

Location: San Antonio, TX (on-site)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Contract role focused on Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations – Supply Chain Management. You’ll run workshops, do fit-gap, configure modules (Procurement, Inventory, Warehouse, Sales Orders, Master Planning), support data migration and UAT, and train users. 5+ years D365/AX experience and strong SCM process knowledge needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—San Antonio’s IT market moves fast, and getting in the pipeline now can open doors later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.