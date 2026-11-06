🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in San Antonio

San Antonio is busy and growing, which means lots of work keeping buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid maintenance and cleaning roles across the city, from data centers to homes and hospitals.

Employer: CyrusOne

CyrusOne Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps a 24/7/365 data center running safely and smoothly. Great fit if you have journeyman-level electrical/HVAC/mechanical skills and data center or building engineering experience, and like working with high-end systems in a secure, climate-controlled space.

Employer: Methodist Healthcare System (Methodist Hospital / Methodist Hospital Stone Oak)

(Methodist Hospital / Methodist Hospital Stone Oak) Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help keep patient rooms and hospital areas clean and safe, changing linens, cleaning restrooms, and handling spills. This comes with a big healthcare benefits package, 401(k) match, and education support, and is open even if you’re newer to hospital cleaning.

Employer: Village Green

Location: San Antonio, TX (Vista Colina & Eckhert Crossing Apartments)

(Vista Colina & Eckhert Crossing Apartments) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team for two apartment communities, handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and capital projects. Good for someone with 2+ years supervising maintenance, strong customer service, and experience running a preventive maintenance program.

Employer: Health Facility Solutions Company

Location: San Antonio, TX 78230

Type: Part-time (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

Pay: $15.00–$20.00 per hour

Perfect if you want a steady, part-time schedule in a private home. You’ll handle regular cleaning, laundry, organizing, and light household tasks while building a long-term relationship with one family.

Employer: Tru by Hilton San Antonio North

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $13.00 per hour

Clean guest rooms and public areas, restock supplies, and help with laundry in a hotel setting. No experience? They’re willing to train, and you get employee discounts plus flexible shifts including weekends and holidays.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: 448 Castroville Rd, San Antonio, TX 78207

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 PM–10:00 PM

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Evening cleaning role doing floors, restrooms, trash, and event cleanup. Good for entry-level or returning workers, with a set schedule and access to ABM’s benefits and training programs.

Employer: BioTechs

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Part-time, on-call (listed as full-time in posting, but hours are as needed)

Part-time, on-call (listed as full-time in posting, but hours are as needed) Pay: $25.00 per hour

Specialized cleaning of crime and trauma scenes, often in tough conditions with full protective gear. You’ll need a strong stomach, flexible schedule, reliable transportation, and the ability to lift 50 lbs and work in heat with a respirator.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Apply soon and keep your resume handy; San Antonio employers are moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.