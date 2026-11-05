🚨 FSHISD employee data breach: free credit monitoring & Jan 31 deadline

🚨 Data breach update: steps for FSHISD employees

All Fort Sam Houston ISD employees: Frontline Education had a data security incident on Aug. 14, 2026 that exposed information for 412 employees, including Social Security numbers, driver’s license and passport numbers, physical and email addresses.

Frontline is now sending individual email notices. These emails are legitimate and include:

A Notice of Data Breach

Details on what personal data of yours was impacted

An activation code and instructions for 24 months of free TransUnion credit monitoring

An enrollment deadline of January 31, 2027

If you get this email:

Read it carefully and follow the steps if you choose to enroll

Watch for phishing – don’t share personal or password info unless you’re sure the message is real

For questions about the breach or TransUnion services, contact:

TransUnion call center: 1-800-759-7279 (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. ET )

(Mon–Fri, ) Frontline hotline: 833-516-8792 (Mon–Fri, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. ET )

(Mon–Fri, ) Email: frontline@transunion.com

Frontline has notified law enforcement and the Texas Attorney General and will continue to update FSHISD.