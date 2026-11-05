🚔 San Antonio public safety jobs with multiple openings

San Antonio’s safety scene is busy right now, with new roles in patrol, hospital policing, and security leadership. If you’ve got a security or law enforcement background, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: JG Security, Inc.

JG Security, Inc. Location: San Antonio, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $55,000 per year

Lead a Security Operations Center team that supports construction job sites. You’ll manage SOC operators, improve processes, handle serious incident escalations, and work 12-hour shifts while owning people, performance, and procedures.

Employer: Other Methods LLC

Other Methods LLC Location: San Antonio, TX & surrounding areas (multiple sites)

(multiple sites) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Full-time, Part-time, Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour, weekly pay, mileage compensation

Night-shift mobile patrol using your own vehicle to cover multiple properties. Good fit if you’re a licensed Texas Level II or III officer who wants flexible hours, quick start, and steady patrol work across different locations.

Employer: University Health

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a certified peace officer on hospital property, protecting patients, visitors, staff, and facilities. You’ll enforce criminal laws and hospital policies, respond to incidents, and support a strong guest-relations culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety employers often have more than one opening behind each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.