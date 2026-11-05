📅 Fire & Armor Bowl Legacy game at Southwest Stadium Nov. 6

📅 Fire & Armor Bowl Legacy football game is set for this fall.

What: Fire & Armor Bowl Legacy Away FB Game vs Southwest

When: Friday, 11/6/2026, 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: Southwest Stadium, 11914 Dragon Ln Bldg #800, San Antonio, TX 78252

This is an away football game in the Fire & Armor Bowl Legacy series, hosted at Southwest Stadium.

Students, families, and fans can head to the stadium on November 6, 2026 to cheer on their team under the lights. If you plan to go, arrive early to park and find seats, and check with Southwest ISD or your school for any ticket prices, passes, or game-day rules.