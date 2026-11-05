🚌 San Antonio Transportation Jobs With Multiple CDL & Driver Openings

San Antonio’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel or working around vehicles, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Performance Food Group / Performance Foodservice

Performance Food Group / Performance Foodservice Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 per year

Schedule: 4–5 day work week, Mon–Sat availability needed

This foodservice delivery role is heavy on customer interaction and steady miles. You’ll run local/OTR/shuttle routes, unload product (up to ~90 lbs), and get Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and stock purchase plan.

(Note: Listing #1 and #2 are the same role, so only included once.)

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$65,000 per year

Requirements: CDL-A, 6+ months commercial driving, age 21+

Great fit if you want foodservice delivery with a bit less physical demand than some higher-paying routes. You’ll run set delivery schedules, unload with a two-wheeler, and handle invoices and returns, with benefits from day one and room to grow.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed License: No CDL required

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to commercial customers and help in-store when needed. Good option if you like cars and customer service but don’t have a CDL yet; you’ll need a valid driver’s license, be able to lift merchandise, and work a flexible schedule (days/nights/weekends).

Employer: Peak Utility Services Group – Superior Hydrovac

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time (Non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: Class A CDL with Air Brake & Tanker, 1+ year related experience

Operate hydrovac trucks to safely expose underground utilities and support excavation work. This is a good move if you want CDL work beyond standard freight, with heavy equipment operation, field work, and supervising laborers.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.33–$31.20 flat rate ,

Up to 20 labor hours guaranteed per week

, Requirements: HS diploma/GED, 6+ months mechanic experience, valid driver’s license

Hands-on shop role doing brakes, suspension, electrical, and more, plus some driving of customer and shop vehicles. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and company-funded ASE certifications.

Employer: US Foods

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00–$31.65 per hour (listed top rate $31.65/hr )

(listed top rate ) Schedule: Sunday–Friday, start 1:00–3:00 pm, overnight work

Move tractor trailers between dispatch sites, with some backhaul/delivery as needed. This is mostly shuttle work (less customer-facing), with benefits starting Day 1 and a strong safety culture.

Employer: US Foods

Location: San Antonio, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00–$32.80 per hour (listed top rate $32.80/hr )

(listed top rate ) Schedule: Monday–Friday, start 12:00–2:00 am

Touch-freight route delivering food to customers with a two-wheeler or by hand. Good if you want steady overtime potential, customer interaction, and Day 1 benefits while staying local.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple routes and levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.