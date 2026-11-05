🔬 San Antonio science & research jobs with multiple openings

San Antonio’s science scene is busy right now, from federal research to field work and lab support. Here are a few solid roles if you love data, discovery, and being hands-on.

Employer: US Department of Veterans Affairs (South Texas Veterans Health Care System)

US Department of Veterans Affairs (South Texas Veterans Health Care System) Location: San Antonio, TX (on-site, with ad hoc telework possible)

(on-site, with ad hoc telework possible) Salary: $127,624 – $165,917 per year (GS-14)

Type: Full-time, permanent, supervisory

Lead six wet labs and a funded research program focused on immune and inflammatory mechanisms of aging, with direct impact on care for older Veterans. You’ll supervise multidisciplinary teams, serve as PI on translational studies, manage multi-year grants and IRB protocols, and help shape policy and practice around aging-related disease.

Employer: Hyperion Biotechnology, Inc.

Location: San Antonio, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Support an environmental lab by processing water samples for microbial pathogens, entering data into LIMS, and helping with QA/QC. Good fit if you have an associate or bachelor’s in a science field and want hands-on lab experience with flexible hours.

Employer: WSP USA

Location: Based in San Antonio, TX with fieldwork across TX, OK, LA, AR

Based in with fieldwork across Salary: Hourly, anticipated to start at $22/hr

Type: On-call, temporary, hourly

Join cultural resource surveys across the region doing pedestrian survey, shovel testing, and artifact recovery and recording. Ideal if you’re early in your archaeology/anthropology career, comfortable working outdoors in all weather, and open to travel and variable schedules.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.