⚖️ San Antonio Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

San Antonio’s legal scene is busy right now—especially in defense and compliance. If you’re barred in Texas (or working toward it), there are some strong options here with solid pay and growth.

Employer: Jobot (for a well-established Texas defense firm)

Jobot (for a well-established Texas defense firm) Location: San Antonio, TX (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $170,000 – $210,000 per year

Type: Full-time, Of Counsel

This role is for a seasoned litigator with 7–10+ years of insurance defense experience. You’ll handle complex trucking, construction defect, general liability, and personal injury cases from start to finish, with direct client contact, strong support staff, and a 1,920-hour billable requirement.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Location: San Antonio, TX (remote / hybrid / onsite options)

(remote / hybrid / onsite options) Salary: $100,000 – $145,000 per year + bonus potential

+ bonus potential Type: Full-time

National civil defense firm seeking an associate with 1–8 years of litigation experience and an active Texas bar license. You’ll manage your own caseload, from discovery through trial, with advanced trial training, clear paths to partnership, bonuses, 401(k) match, student loan help, and flexible work options.

(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role, so just one listing here.)

Employer: Porter Legal Group, PLLC

Location: San Antonio, TX 78207 (hybrid; must live in area)

(hybrid; must live in area) Salary: From $90,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Court-focused immigration role where you’ll attend court in person daily, oversee filings, manage your own deadlines, and supervise paralegals. Work is largely remote but requires daily court appearances, strong organization, and a bar license; 1+ year of immigration experience is preferred.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Great fit if you like compliance in a live-event setting. You’ll enforce alcohol policies, run audits, train staff on ID checks and responsible service, document incidents, and handle reporting—mostly nights and weekends during events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on experience bands and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.